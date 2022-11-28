Watch Anthrax’s Joey Belladonna Sing National Anthem Before Seahawks vs. Raiders NFL Game

Anthrax's frontman Joey Belladonna was once again called upon to deliver the National Anthem at a sporting event. This time it was the Seattle Seahawks who requested Belladonna, as he delivered a stirring rendition of the National Anthem at their home game at Seattle's Lumen Field against the Las Vegas Raiders.

As can be seen in video shared by the singer below, Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett came out to give him a fist bump right before the performance. Belladonna was wearing a No. 12 Seahawks jersey, with the number being significant as the team's fans are often referred to as the "12th man," and the number 12 signifying exalted status amongst the team's fanbase.

Belladonna's performance also featured some sonic backing as there was a military fly over as he belted out the anthem.

Singing the National Anthem is something that Belladonna has done many times over the years. In 2013, he sang prior to a Chicago Bulls game. It was back to Chicago for the National Anthem at a Chicago Cubs baseball game in 2016. He had a return engagement with the Chicago Bulls later that year. And in 2017, he was called upon for a Buffalo Bills pre-season game. Belladonna returned to the Windy City in 2019 to deliver the anthem for a Chicago White Sox game. And Belladonna was back in Buffalo in 2019 for a Bills game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

When not singing the National Anthem, Belladonna continues to rock out with Anthrax who are currently working on their follow-up to 2016's For All Kings album. They'll be back on the road in 2023, sharing stages with Black Label Society.