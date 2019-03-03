Though Anthrax have spent a little more time on the road supporting the For All Kings album, they have been making progress toward their next release. The veteran metallers have shown their affinity toward zombies in songs on recent albums, but drummer Charlie Benante says that the band is not leaning toward a concept album with that theme in mind.

Speaking with Australia's Everblack podcast (heard below), Benante stated, "We did have a song about zombies on Worship Music and then For All Kings … The last three records that we did, I'm trying to tell a story, especially with the album covers and stuff like that. But it's not a concept or anything like that. It's just a collection of songs at where we were at that moment, which is exactly what the next one is gonna be — just a collection of songs that reflect where we've been."

He added of the current musical direction, "There's a collection of songs so far that are very, very, I would say, a little more in the aggressive style. There's gonna be a lot more coming, but as of right now, I think we're off to a really good start."

Having joined Slayer for their farewell touring last year, the metal vets will once again lend support on Slayer's upcoming dates in Australia and New Zealand later this month. Anthrax will then partake in Europe's summer festival season, while also getting in an appearance at Heavy Montreal in North America. See all of their dates here.