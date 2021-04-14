Last month, the Finnish cello-playing metalheads in Apocalyptica unleashed the supercharged "White Room," a cover of classic rock legends Cream featuring vocals from Papa Roach singer Jacoby Shaddix.

Now, the orchestral alt-metal redux has an official music video. The song follows Apocalyptica's "Talk to Me," another one-off collaboration from the symphonic metal band with another big name in rock, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale. Before that one emerged, Apocalyptica released their latest studio album, 2020's Cell-0, which contained singles such as "Ashes for the Modern World" and "En Route to Mayhem."

Watch the "White Room" video down toward the bottom of this post.

"We were really looking forward to this release," offered Eicca Toppinen, the lead of Apocalyptica's three cellists, in a press release about "White Room." "Doing a cover of such a legendary song, originally by Cream, was great fun and having Jacoby Shaddix as featuring artist is a big pleasure for us! We hope you like the song just as much as we do."

Toppinen had similarly kind words for Hale last year, gushing that "getting Lzzy to join us and perform in her outstanding way was a dream come true! We want to thank Lzzy and the whole Halestorm team for their great work and friendship."

Paying tribute to the music of the past seems an important facet of performing for the cellist. In March, Toppinen joined several other metal mainstays (including members of My Dying Bride, Within Temptation, Paradise Lost and Athanasia) on an epic cover of Depeche Mode's "It Doesn't Matter Two."

And for fans in North America itching to see Apocalyptica in concert, the band currently has tour dates rescheduled for later in 2021. They'll be accompanied on the trek by Lacuna Coil — the joint tour was originally scheduled for 2020 before being moved once before because of the coronavirus pandemic. It now kicks off in August. Get tickets here.

Apocalyptica feat. Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix, "White Room"