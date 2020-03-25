Rescheduled: Apocalyptica + Lacuna Coil Book 2021 North American Tour
UPDATE: Apocalyptica's North American tour with Lacuna Coil set to kick off in May was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The bands have now rescheduled the tour for early 2021. See all those dates and details below. Tickets and VIP packages purchased for the 2020 trek will be honored with one special note on the back-to-back Vancouver shows. See a message from Pettru Kivilaakso below:
Say "Cell-o" to 2020! Apocalyptica are on their way back to North America with cellos in tow as they prepare to rock audiences with some of their biggest songs as well as new tracks from their upcoming release Cell-O.
The group have set aside the month of May for a North American trek that will launch on May 3 in Orlando, crossing through the southern U.S. en route to the West Coast before dipping into Canada and eventually making their way back east. The tour wraps May 26 in Boston. Lacuna Coil, promoting their recent Black Anima album, will support on all dates. See all of the stops below.
Ticket pre-sales and access to VIP packages start tomorrow (Nov. 20) at 10AM local time, while the public on-sale begins Friday (Nov. 22) at 10AM local as well. Visit Apocalyptica's website for ticketing details.
The Finnish rockers have timed the North American visit well, allowing fans to digest their Cell-O album, which drops on Jan. 10 via Silver Lining Music. The album sees the band reverting to their instrumental roots, having previously recorded their last record with vocalist Franky Perez. This marks their first entirely instrumental release in 17 years. Pre-orders for the Cell-O album can be placed via the band's website.
Apocalyptica + Lacuna Coil 2021 North American Tour
Jan. 27 — Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live
Jan. 28 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade - Heaven
Jan. 30 — Austin, Texas @ Emo's
Jan. 31 — Houston, Texas House of Blues
Feb. 02 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theatre
Feb. 03 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
Feb. 04 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Mayan
Feb. 05 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom
Feb. 06 — Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
Feb. 08 — The Showbox Sodo, Seattle, WA
Feb. 09 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom*
Feb. 10 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom*
Feb. 12 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway
Feb. 13 — Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace Theater
Feb. 15 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue
Feb. 16 — Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
Feb. 17 — Toronto, Ontario @ Queen Elizabeth 2H
Feb. 18 — Montreal, Quebec @ MTelus
Feb. 19 — Hartford, Conn. @ Webster Theater
Feb. 20 — Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live
Feb. 21 — New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall
*Current ticket holders' tickets will be valid for the February 9, 2021 date only. If current ticket holders wish to attend the February 10 date, the promoters will do their best to accommodate on a case-by-case basis.
