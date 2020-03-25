UPDATE: Apocalyptica's North American tour with Lacuna Coil set to kick off in May was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The bands have now rescheduled the tour for early 2021. See all those dates and details below. Tickets and VIP packages purchased for the 2020 trek will be honored with one special note on the back-to-back Vancouver shows. See a message from Pettru Kivilaakso below:

Say "Cell-o" to 2020! Apocalyptica are on their way back to North America with cellos in tow as they prepare to rock audiences with some of their biggest songs as well as new tracks from their upcoming release Cell-O.

The group have set aside the month of May for a North American trek that will launch on May 3 in Orlando, crossing through the southern U.S. en route to the West Coast before dipping into Canada and eventually making their way back east. The tour wraps May 26 in Boston. Lacuna Coil, promoting their recent Black Anima album, will support on all dates. See all of the stops below.

Ticket pre-sales and access to VIP packages start tomorrow (Nov. 20) at 10AM local time, while the public on-sale begins Friday (Nov. 22) at 10AM local as well. Visit Apocalyptica's website for ticketing details.

The Finnish rockers have timed the North American visit well, allowing fans to digest their Cell-O album, which drops on Jan. 10 via Silver Lining Music. The album sees the band reverting to their instrumental roots, having previously recorded their last record with vocalist Franky Perez. This marks their first entirely instrumental release in 17 years. Pre-orders for the Cell-O album can be placed via the band's website.

Apocalyptica + Lacuna Coil 2021 North American Tour

Jan. 27 — Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live

Jan. 28 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade - Heaven

Jan. 30 — Austin, Texas @ Emo's

Jan. 31 — Houston, Texas House of Blues

Feb. 02 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theatre

Feb. 03 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Feb. 04 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Mayan

Feb. 05 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom

Feb. 06 — Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

Feb. 08 — The Showbox Sodo, Seattle, WA

Feb. 09 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom*

Feb. 10 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom*

Feb. 12 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway

Feb. 13 — Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace Theater

Feb. 15 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

Feb. 16 — Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

Feb. 17 — Toronto, Ontario @ Queen Elizabeth 2H

Feb. 18 — Montreal, Quebec @ MTelus

Feb. 19 — Hartford, Conn. @ Webster Theater

Feb. 20 — Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

Feb. 21 — New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

*Current ticket holders' tickets will be valid for the February 9, 2021 date only. If current ticket holders wish to attend the February 10 date, the promoters will do their best to accommodate on a case-by-case basis.