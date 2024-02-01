There's a new app called Intro that lets you meet and talk to your favorite artists through video chat, and we're going to break down how it works.

The concept is similar to Cameo, which has grown really popular over the last couple of years.

The difference is you don't receive a pre-recorded (and likely scripted) video. Instead, you select the artist you want to have a conversation with, pay the rate listed and get to have an actual video call with them for a designated amount of time between five and 15 minutes.

The artist sets the duration of the call, but you're free to talk about whatever you'd like with them.

There are a lot of rock and metal musicians listed on the site, so depending on their availability, you could have a chance to video chat with members of Testament, Five Finger Death Punch, Guns N' Roses, Exodus, Killswitch Engage, Marty Friedman himself, Three Days Grace, Breaking Benjamin, Sepultura and more.

Head to Intro's website to see the full list of musicians, and click on their artist profile to check their rate and availability.

To give you an idea of what the prices could look like, you can book a call with Trivium's Matt Heafy for between $80 and $150, depending on the length of time you choose.

For artists who are currently sold out, you can enter to be placed on a waitlist for when they become available again.

See a Reel by Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach on Intro's Instagram below.

You can either have a one-on-one discussion with the artist, or you can invite up to four friends to join in on the call. You can also buy them for someone else as a gift!

A portion of the proceeds from every Intro will go to MusiCares, a Recording Academy organization that provides a wide range of resources to members of the music community. They provide mental health and addiction recovery services, health services and more.