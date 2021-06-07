Architects Announce Fall 2021 North American Tour Dates

With their new album For Those That Wish to Exist burning up the charts, Architects will finally make their return to North America this fall with a headlining tour set to launch in early November.

The run, which at this point features just Architects with no special guests or additional support, starts in Los Angeles on Nov. 2 and winds around the United States and Canada before finishing off exactly one month later on Dec. 2 in Minneapolis.

A complete list of upcoming tour dates can be seen below and fans can secure their tickets starting on June 11 at 10AM local time at the Architects website.

Released on Feb. 26, For Those That Wish to Exist, the band's ninth album, made an immediate impact and ascended to No. 1 on the charts in the U.K., which was a career first. Stateside, the record debuted at No. 1 on the Digital Album Chart, hit No. 6 on the Current Rock Album chart and landed at No. 80 on the Billboard 200.

At the time the new album topped the charts in the U.K. Architects issued a statement expressing their gratitude toward the fans.

"We are blown away. Never in our wildest dreams did we aspire to this. Even 1 week ago, when we released this record, there was no discussion between us of having a No. 1 record … Four years ago we lost Tom and our worlds were turned upside down. The fact that we can stand here today with a No. 1 record in the U.K., having lost our songwriter, having created a record that took so many risks, should be impossible, but here we are," they said in appreciation.

Architects 2021 North American Tour Dates

Nov. 02 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo

Nov. 03 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Nov. 05 — Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theatre

Nov. 06 — San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theatre

Nov. 08 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Nov. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Heaven

Nov. 11 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville*

Nov. 13 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Nov. 14 — Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

Nov. 16 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

Nov. 17 — Washington, D.C. @ The Fillmore

Nov. 19 — Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Nov. 20 — New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

Nov. 23 — Montreal, Quebec @ Olympia

Nov. 25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

Nov. 26 — Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Nov. 27 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Ballroom

Nov. 28 — Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

Nov. 30 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe

Dec. 01 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre

Dec. 02 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue