After providing one of 2021's standout albums, Architects are ready to provide fans with a fresh take on the songs from their For Those That Wish to Exist album. The band has employed the Parallax Orchestra and set up shop at London's legendary Abbey Road studios to record and release a new live album.

For Those That Wish to Exist at Abbey Road is set to arrive on March 25. It's taken from the band's historic livestream performance at the studio back in December. In advance of the upcoming album, the group has now shared their video for the booming performance of "Impermanence" that can be seen and heard in the player below.

As stated, the backing players for performance are the Parallax Orchestra who were directed by conductor Simon Dobson, who wrote and provided the arrangements based around Architects' original tracks.

The 15-song collection is currently available to pre-order at this location. You can also look for Architects returning to the road in their more traditional state with September and October shows booked for the U.S. and Canada. See those listed just below the artwork and track listing for the new live album and get tickets here.

Architects, "Impermanence" (Live From Abbey Road)

Architects, For Those That Wish To Exist at Abbey Road Artwork + Track Listing

Epitaph Epitaph loading...

1. Do You Dream of Armageddon? (Live From Abbey Road)

2. Black Lungs (Live From Abbey Road)

3. Giving Blood (Live From Abbey Road)

4. Discourse Is Dead (Live From Abbey Road)

5. Dead Butterflies (Live From Abbey Road)

6. An Ordinary Extinction (Live From Abbey Road)

7. Impermanence (Live From Abbey Road)

8. Flight Without Feathers (Live From Abbey Road)

9. Little Wonder (Live From Abbey Road)

10. Animals (Live From Abbey Road)

11. Libertine (Live From Abbey Road)

12. Goliath (Live From Abbey Road)

13. Demi God (Live From Abbey Road)

14. Meteor (Live From Abbey Road)

15. Dying Is Absolutely Safe (Live From Abbey Road)

Architects 2022 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

Sept. 8 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Sept. 9 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera

Sept. 10 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

Sept. 12 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre

Sept. 13 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

Sept. 15 - Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theater

Sept. 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

Sept. 17 - Montreal, Quebec @ Mtelus

Sept. 20 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Sept. 21 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

Sept. 22 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 23 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 26 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

Sept. 27 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Sept. 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Sept. 30 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

Oct. 1 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Oct. 3 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater

Oct. 4 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theater

Oct. 6 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Oct. 7 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo