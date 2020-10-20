Architects Return With Massive New Song ‘Animals’

British metalcore giants Architects have returned with the massive new song “Animals.” The song is their first new track since dropping Holy Hell in 2018.

Following the death of founding member Tom Searle, Architects bravely trudged ahead with Holy Hell, making yet another statement that death is not defeat with the anthemic and chuggingly rich “Animals.” The song marks another step of Architects’ creative evolution, tackling the existential crisis of modern life.

Check out the lyrics to “Animals” below [via Genius]:

[Verse 1]

I do my best, but everything seems ominous

Not feeling blessed, quite the opposite

This shouldn't feel so monotonous

It never rains, but it pours [Chorus]

We're just a bunch of fucking animals

But we're afraid of the outcome

Don't cry to me because the fiction that we're living in

Says I should pull the pin [Post-Chorus]

Should I just pull the pin?

Should I just pull the pin? [Verse 2]

I dug my heels, I thought that I could stop the rot

The ground gave way, now I've lost the plot

Fucked it again, that was all I've got

It never rains, but it pours [Pre-Chorus]

Life is just a dream within a [Chorus]

We're just a bunch of fucking animals

But we're afraid of the outcome

Don't cry to mе because the fiction that wе're living in

Says I should pull the pin [Bridge]

Buried under dirt, a diamond in the mud

Infinity is waiting there 'cause nobody can burn a glass cathedral [Pre-Chorus]

Dream within a, dream within a [Chorus]

We're just a bunch of fucking animals

But we're afraid of the outcome

Don't cry to me because the fiction that we're living in

Says I should pull the pin

We're just a bunch of fucking animals

But we're afraid of the outcome

Don't cry to me because the fiction that we're living in

Says I should pull the pin [Post-Chorus]

Should I just pull the pin?

Should I just pull the pin?

(Buried under dirt, a diamond in the mud)

Should I just pull the pin?

(Infinity is waiting there 'cause nobody can burn a glass cathedral)

Should I just pull the pin?

A release date for Architects' newest album has not yet been announced.

“For a long time, I ran away from my emotions with everything that happened,” vocalist Sam Carter recently told Loudwire about the band attending grief counseling. “Speaking to someone is so healthy, it’s so good. I genuinely think everybody should do it. We live in a fucking crazy world, right? You feel like you’re going crazy before something like this happens.”

Watch the music video for “Animals” below.

Architects - "Animals"