Architects Pause Show After Man Rushes Stage + Hurls Vile Insults at Band

Architects' most recent show in Adelaide, Australia, came to a pause when a man in attendance rushed the stage and started hurling vile insults at the band. The individual initially went at guitarist Josh Middleton, and demanded the band pay respect to their late guitarist, Tom Searle.

It's unknown how many songs the band had played before the man got onstage or what he said verbatim, but a fan tweeted that it happened just as they were starting their 2012 song "These Colours Don't Run." Another fan who was at the show uploaded video footage of Sam Carter addressing the incident a few minutes after it occurred.

"Some piece of shit interrupted the show and said some of the most pathetic and vile shit to Sam. No idea how he can continue the show after what this cunt said to him," the fan wrote in a tweet.

"In all my fucking years of being in this fucking band, giving our fucking energy, our fucking lives and working so fucking hard, to turn around and see someone fucking run onstage and fucking run at Josh, and fucking grab the mic and start shouting whatever the fuck he was shouting, that is fucking insane," Carter said. "I don't know who the fuck that person thinks they are to come up onstage and fucking try and insult Josh and fucking do whatever they were."

Carter continued to say that the man started screaming in his face, telling him to respect Searle and play the band's older songs.

"We respect Tom every single fucking day of our lives," the singer stated.

In a second video, Carter expressed that he wasn't going to let the occurrence ruin the night for the band or for anyone in the audience who was there to see them perform, thus they continued on with the show. They re-started "These Colours Don't Run," and Carter dedicated the song Searle.

Watch the videos below, as well as some reactions to the news from other fans.

Searle was a founding member of Architects, playing guitar for the band from its formation in 2004 until his death in 2016. The musician tragically died from cancer at the age of 28.

Architects have two more upcoming shows in Australia before they head to the Netherlands for a European tour that spans over the next few months. See all of the upcoming dates here.