After releasing For Those That Wish to Exist last year, evolutionary U.K. metalcore veterans Architects are back with another new record, The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit and have just released a music video for "tear gas," the first single. A North American tour is also set to launch in early September.

It's quite a modern day rarity to see a band release albums in back-to-back years, but Architects quickly got to work on a follow-up to last year's massively successful release, which saw them take the No. 1 spot on the U.K. Albums Chart for the first time ever.

The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit was produced by drummer Dan Searle and guitarist Josh Middleton with additional production from vocalist Sam Carter at Deacon's Vibe Studios and their headquarters, Electric Studios, in Brighton. After mostly making For Those That Wish to Exist remotely, Searle described the group as "free, playful and spontaneous" now that they were able to record together in the same room again.

"This one feels more live, more exciting and more fun – it has that energy. We wanted it to be a lot more industrial and electronic," Carter said of the forthcoming album, which will be released Oct. 21 on Epitaph Records.

As for "tear gas," the lead single, Architects first employ a rigid, pounding industrial riff with djenty accents and a chilling electronic atmosphere before the track breaks free and Carter's gritty clean singing is laid over a beat-backed verse. It's a real powder keg of a song that constantly teases explosive, more energetic moments, all of which finally come in with a cathartic chorus before descending back into a gloomy haze and the rollercoaster ride continues.

Watch the music video for "tear gas" below and view the artwork and track listing for The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit further down the page. Pre-order the album here and view all of Architects' upcoming North American tour dates, which stretch from Sept. 6 through Oct. 9, beneath the album details.

Architects, "Tear Gas" Lyrics (via Genius)

Never afraid to be despicable, no

Stood at the brink and you’re still looking for the last laugh

You’re only crying from the tear gas

Somebody turn us inside out

Maybe you think that I’m too cynical, yeah

Freezing to death stood in the shadow of an avalanche

Are you looking at the hourglass? It’s do or die

Any other time than now

Any other time than now

Just one life

I guess you’re gonna go to hell

Guess you’re gonna go to hell

Tell a lie

Anything is possible

We could be unstoppable

Be less than no one to me

Just leave me in the mercy seat Surely this ain’t the fucking pinnacle? No

These modern saints would have us writing our own epitaph

Well we knew that it would never last

Somebody turn us inside out

There’s nothing left of ourselves that we won’t sell Do or die

Any other time than now

Any other time than now

Just one life

I guess you’re gonna go to hell

Guess you’re gonna go to hell

Tell a lie

Anything is possible

We could be unstoppable

Be less than no one to me

Just leave me in the mercy seat We are well aware

No one can stand without a spine

But if we never dare

We’ll only flatten out the line We are well aware

No one can stand without a spine

But if we never dare

We’ll only flatten out the, the line Do or die

Any other time than now

Any other time than now

Just one life

I guess you’re gonna go to hell

Guess you’re gonna go to hell

Tell a lie

Anything is possible

We could be unstoppable

Be less than no one to me

Just leave me in the mercy seat We are well aware

No one can stand without a spine

But if we never dare

We’ll only flatten out the line

Architects, "Tear Gas" Music Video

Architects, The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit Album Art + Track Listing

Architects, 'The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit' Epitaph Records

1. "deep fake"

2. "tear gas"

3. "spit the bone"

4. "burn down my house"

5. "living is killing us"

6. "when we were young"

7. "doomscrolling"

8. "born again pessimist"

9. "a new moral low ground"

10. "all the love in the world"

11. "be very afraid"

Architects 2022 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 06 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

Sept. 08 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave Hall

Sept. 09 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theater

Sept. 10 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

Sept. 12 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe - Old National Centre

Sept. 13 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

Sept. 15 - Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theater

Sept. 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ Canada Rebel

Sept. 17 - Montreal, Quebec @ Canada Mtelus

Sept. 20 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues - Boston

Sept. 21 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

Sept. 22 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore - Philadelphia

Sept. 23 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore - Silver Spring

Sept. 25 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival

Sept. 26 - Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva Theater

Sept. 27 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz - Raleigh

Sept. 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Sept. 30 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Oct. 01 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Oct. 03 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater - Dallas

Oct. 04 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theater

Oct. 06 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Oct. 07 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo by Microsoft

Oct. 09 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival