Architects Debut Stomping New Anthem ‘tear gas’ + Announce New Album ‘The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit’
After releasing For Those That Wish to Exist last year, evolutionary U.K. metalcore veterans Architects are back with another new record, The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit and have just released a music video for "tear gas," the first single. A North American tour is also set to launch in early September.
It's quite a modern day rarity to see a band release albums in back-to-back years, but Architects quickly got to work on a follow-up to last year's massively successful release, which saw them take the No. 1 spot on the U.K. Albums Chart for the first time ever.
The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit was produced by drummer Dan Searle and guitarist Josh Middleton with additional production from vocalist Sam Carter at Deacon's Vibe Studios and their headquarters, Electric Studios, in Brighton. After mostly making For Those That Wish to Exist remotely, Searle described the group as "free, playful and spontaneous" now that they were able to record together in the same room again.
"This one feels more live, more exciting and more fun – it has that energy. We wanted it to be a lot more industrial and electronic," Carter said of the forthcoming album, which will be released Oct. 21 on Epitaph Records.
As for "tear gas," the lead single, Architects first employ a rigid, pounding industrial riff with djenty accents and a chilling electronic atmosphere before the track breaks free and Carter's gritty clean singing is laid over a beat-backed verse. It's a real powder keg of a song that constantly teases explosive, more energetic moments, all of which finally come in with a cathartic chorus before descending back into a gloomy haze and the rollercoaster ride continues.
Watch the music video for "tear gas" below and view the artwork and track listing for The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit further down the page. Pre-order the album here and view all of Architects' upcoming North American tour dates, which stretch from Sept. 6 through Oct. 9, beneath the album details.
Architects, "Tear Gas" Lyrics (via Genius)
Never afraid to be despicable, no
Stood at the brink and you’re still looking for the last laugh
You’re only crying from the tear gas
Somebody turn us inside out
Maybe you think that I’m too cynical, yeah
Freezing to death stood in the shadow of an avalanche
Are you looking at the hourglass?
It’s do or die
Any other time than now
Any other time than now
Just one life
I guess you’re gonna go to hell
Guess you’re gonna go to hell
Tell a lie
Anything is possible
We could be unstoppable
Be less than no one to me
Just leave me in the mercy seat
Surely this ain’t the fucking pinnacle? No
These modern saints would have us writing our own epitaph
Well we knew that it would never last
Somebody turn us inside out
There’s nothing left of ourselves that we won’t sell
Do or die
Any other time than now
Any other time than now
Just one life
I guess you’re gonna go to hell
Guess you’re gonna go to hell
Tell a lie
Anything is possible
We could be unstoppable
Be less than no one to me
Just leave me in the mercy seat
We are well aware
No one can stand without a spine
But if we never dare
We’ll only flatten out the line
We are well aware
No one can stand without a spine
But if we never dare
We’ll only flatten out the, the line
Do or die
Any other time than now
Any other time than now
Just one life
I guess you’re gonna go to hell
Guess you’re gonna go to hell
Tell a lie
Anything is possible
We could be unstoppable
Be less than no one to me
Just leave me in the mercy seat
We are well aware
No one can stand without a spine
But if we never dare
We’ll only flatten out the line
Architects, "Tear Gas" Music Video
Architects, The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit Album Art + Track Listing
1. "deep fake"
2. "tear gas"
3. "spit the bone"
4. "burn down my house"
5. "living is killing us"
6. "when we were young"
7. "doomscrolling"
8. "born again pessimist"
9. "a new moral low ground"
10. "all the love in the world"
11. "be very afraid"
Architects 2022 North American Tour Dates
Sept. 06 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue
Sept. 08 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave Hall
Sept. 09 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theater
Sept. 10 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
Sept. 12 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe - Old National Centre
Sept. 13 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre
Sept. 15 - Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theater
Sept. 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ Canada Rebel
Sept. 17 - Montreal, Quebec @ Canada Mtelus
Sept. 20 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues - Boston
Sept. 21 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
Sept. 22 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Sept. 23 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore - Silver Spring
Sept. 25 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival
Sept. 26 - Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva Theater
Sept. 27 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz - Raleigh
Sept. 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
Sept. 30 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Oct. 01 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Oct. 03 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater - Dallas
Oct. 04 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theater
Oct. 06 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
Oct. 07 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo by Microsoft
Oct. 09 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival