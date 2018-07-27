Are Green Day Planning Something Special With ‘Dookie’?

When Green Day come around again, might they be found playing special shows saluting the 25th anniversary of their commercial breakthrough album Dookie? The door certainly seems to be open to that possibility with drummer Tre Cool revealing that the band just performed the album in its entirety during a rehearsal.

In an Instagram posting on Thursday (July 26), the drummer posted a photo of himself with in the studio with his bandmates with the caption, "Fun band practice - swipe to see the set list we played today ...—>" A scroll to the next photo shows a set list starting with "Burnout" and ending with "F.O.D." with the remainder of the Dookie album in between.

Green Day's touring calendar currently is vacant, with the band's last album release being their Greatest Hits: God's Favorite Band collection. But for fans doing the math in their heads, the Dookie album came out Feb. 1, 1994, making early next year the 25th anniversary of the disc.

Dookie was the band's third album overall, but their first after making the jump to a major label at Reprise Records. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart and has been certified as a diamond-selling album (over 10 million copies shipped). The album spawned the hit singles "Longview," "Basket Case," "Welcome to Paradise," "When I Come Around" and "She," and made Green Day one of the most popular bands in the world.

Time will tell what the band has in store for 2019. Would you welcome full performances of the album next year to mark the anniversary? Head to the comments section with your reflections of the landmark album and hopes for the disc's 25th anniversary.

