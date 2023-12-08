Have you ever noticed that an artist posted about the anniversary of one of their albums on social media, only to notice that they posted the anniversary of another one of their albums on the same day?

There have been a lot of cases where multiple albums by different artists came out on the same date, such as Soundgarden's Superunknown and Nine Inch Nails' The Downward Spiral, both of which came out on March 8, 1994. That isn't what we're referring to here, though — we mean cases where one artist has two or more albums that came out on the same date in different years.

Take Alice In Chains, for example. Their massive sophomore album Dirt was released on Sept. 29, 1992 (also the same day as Stone Temple Pilots' Core, but again — not what we're talking about). Then, 17 years later, Alice's fourth studio album Black Gives Way to Blue came out on Sept. 29, 2009. So, the band celebrates the anniversaries of both Dirt and Black Gives Way to Blue on the same day.

Surprisingly, this has happened to quite a few other artists, including Guns N' Roses — though we aren't counting the Use Your Illusion albums, because those were intended to come out on the same day — as well as Megadeth, Metallica, Pearl Jam, Slayer and more.

We went through the discographies of as many artists as we could think of, mainly ones with many albums, and checked whether they had multiple albums that came out on the same day in different years.

Coincidentally, most (but not all) of the release dates took place in the latter half of the calendar year, with fall seemingly being the most common time to release a new album. Sound Campaign notes that certain times of year are more beneficial to release music than others, and argues that March and the holiday season (November through December) are the most difficult times to do so.

Scroll below to see them all.

