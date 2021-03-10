As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis has confirmed that he's finishing up the songs he's been working for a project outside of the band. According to a series of posts on his Instagram, he's been making music with Wolves at the Gate guitarist Joey Alarcon.

Lambesis started teasing the side project a couple of months ago. First, he posted an image playing a guitar and introduced the fact that he was working on a new project. The next photo was from inside of a studio, which is when he mentioned that the project was going to involved Alarcon.

The next post was a few weeks later, and he noted that he had written a lot of songs with all of his time at home. "While I’m not quite ready to announce the next project, I can say that it’s something totally new that I’m very excited about," he added.

The latest update from the vocalist is a photo of him holding a French bulldog with the caption, "I had a visitor in the studio today to help me finish these songs I'm working on for something new with Joey Alarcon."

See the succession of Instagram photos below.

What may have put a bit of a halt on his progress was when he suffered burns during a bonfire accident. The musician ended up in the hospital, but has been making a recovery.