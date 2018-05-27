Asking Alexandria previously released a destructive Sin City-esque video for the single "Into the Fire," and now the band is ready to share a little bit more of the story, offering up a prequel for their latest song, "Alone in a Room."

As a refresher, the "Into the Fire" video is posted below, featuring vocalist Danny Worsnop behind the wheel of a vehicle taking out his bandmates one by one before eventually squaring off against himself. In the new video, Worsnop and each of his bandmates are segregated into individual rooms in a rather large building. The singer leaves his room, only to be able to spy undetected upon his bandmates all undergoing their own individual strife and later leaving the building and becoming a vehicle of destruction as we head into the "Into the Fire" video.

"'Alone in a Room' is one of our favourite songs we’ve ever written! We are so excited to finally be able to share with you, the long awaited prequel to 'Into the Fire'! The story continues ladies and gentlemen, thank you all so much for helping our new album continue to grow into what we feel is our most exciting and daring record to date," state the band of the new song and video. With a "to be continued" message placed on both clips, it's possible the story could continue.

Both tracks appear on the group's self-titled album, which was released in late 2017. Having spent a good part of early 2018 touring the U.S., the band will return to Europe for shows starting this coming week at the Rock Im Park festival in Nuremberg, Germany. See their scheduled shows here.

Asking Alexandria, "Into the Fire"