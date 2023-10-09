Win a Signed Asking Alexandria ‘Where Do We Go From Here’ Vinyl!

Asking Alexandria have been enjoying a solid year, and Loudwire Nights wants to make sure that you have their latest album, Where Do We Go From Here?, as part of your record collection. The album has yielded three singles so far, and it's another stellar addition to the Loudwire Record Club.

The band's latest effort shows their continued growth during the second act with vocalist Danny Worsnop. It started with the crushing, shout-along anthem "Dark Void," continued with the more contemplative and tribal track "Psycho." And also features the hard-hitting and moody new song "Bad Blood."

Worsnop visited with Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong earlier this year, delving into the Where Do We Go From Here album and you can revisit that chat below.

So what do we have for you? Well, as part of this contest, one lucky winner will receive a signed vinyl version of the Where Do We Go From Here? album, while two more entrants will receive standard unsigned vinyl versions. You'll want to make sure to get right on this as the contest ends this Thursday (Oct. 12) at 10AM ET. Simply fill out the entry form with your details below and we'll contact you if your name was chosen.

And just this reminder, you can hear Asking Alexandria played as part of the Loudwire Nights radio show with host Chuck Armstrong. The show airs live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.