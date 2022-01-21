Inspired by the single off their 2021 album See What's On the Inside, Asking Alexandria have just dropped the Never Gonna Learn EP, which features two new songs, including a guest spot from In This Moment's Maria Brink.

The EP carries forward two songs from the last record — "Never Gonna Learn" and "Find Myself" — alongside a pair of new originals — "New Devil" featuring Maria Brink and "Miles Away."

"2021 was another strange year for everyone, so we wanted to do something special for our fans and kick the new year off with a bang! We are super excited to release the Never Gonna Learn EP," began guitarist Ben Bruce.

"Instead of just releasing our new single we wanted to give you all something a little extra so we have included two brand new songs on this single EP, one of which we hold near and dear to our hearts, and another that we collaborated with our good friend Maria Brink of In This Moment," he continued.

"We’ve known Asking Alexandria for years and it’s nice to finally collaborate together," Brink added. "They are incredibly talented and joining forces with them was a lot of fun. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the song and I’m grateful to be a part of it."

Teasing a soon-to-be-announced tour, Bruce exclaimed, "To top it all off, we will be going out on our first U.S. headline run since 2018! We cannot wait to see you all soon and we hope you love these new songs as much as we do!"

To wrap up 2021, Asking Alexandria completed a lengthy European tour and singer Danny Worsnop provided Loudwire with a handful of exclusive photos from the run, all of which can be seen at the bottom of the page.

"After taking 20-some months off we learned a lot about ourselves and what we want out of life. Jumping right into a tour as long as this one, I think we closed in on that even more. We felt a lot more in tune with each other and what we’re working towards than ever before. And we really set a new standard for ourselves," assessed Worsnop.

Asking Alexandria, "New Devil" ft. In This Moment's Maria Brink

Danny Worsnop Reflects on 2021 Tour in 5 Photos