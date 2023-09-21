Asking Alexandria had to pause their performance at Cleveland's Masonic Auditorium on Tuesday (Sept. 19) when a security guard at the stage's barricade was overcome while helping a concertgoer and injured in the fray, the band said.

In an update this week, Asking Alexandria lead vocalist Danny Worsnop explained that the security guard was transported to the hospital after he broke five ribs and suffered a collapsed lung. Asking Alexandria are currently on tour in the U.S. with The HU, Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36.

"Regrettably we had an injury at the show last night," Worsnop says in a post shared by both him and the band on Wednesday (Sept. 20).

"Despite the heads up that you guys crowd surf… a LOT, the venue was a little unprepared and understaffed," the Asking Alexandria singer continues. "During Let Go one of the two security guards assigned to barricade fell while catching a fan, breaking 5 ribs and suffering a collapsed lung. We stopped the show and waited for an ambulance to come as two amazing EMT fans quickly jumped over from the crowd to provide medical assistance. Thank you to them and the whole crowd for responding quickly and efficiently in getting out of the way so he could be safely removed from the venue and on his way to the hospital."

Worsnop adds, "It's always hard to see someone get hurt at a show and we'll be checking on his status over the coming days. Wishing him a full and fast recovery."

See Asking Alexandria's upcoming tour dates below. Asking Alexandria's latest, Where Do We Go from Here? arrived in August.

