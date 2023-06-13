Asking Alexandria + The Hu Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour With Bad Wolves + Zero 9:36
Asking Alexandria and The Hu have just announced the co-headlining "Psycho Thunder" tour, which will trek across the U.S. in late summer and into fall, bringing along special guests Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36.
The 28-day tour is set to kick off on Aug. 30 in San Antonio, Texas, working it's way over to the northeast before heading west, finishing up in Los Angeles on Oct. 8. Along the way, the co-headliners will also be making select festival appearances.
See the complete list of stops further down the page.
When Do Tickets Go on Sale?
Tickets for the "Psycho Thunder" tour will go on sale on June 16 at 10AM local time at both the Asking Alexandria and The Hu websites.
Most Recent Album by Each Band on the Psycho Thunder Tour
Asking Alexandria, Where Do We Go From Here? (to be released this fall)
The Hu, Rumble of Thunder (2022)
Bad Wolves, Dear Monsters (2021)
Zero 9:36, ...If You Don't Save Yourself (2021)
Asking Alexandria, The Hu, Bad Wolves + Zero 9:36 Tour Dates
Aug. 30 - San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
Sept. 01 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory In Deep Ellum
Sept. 02 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma ^
Sept. 03 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall
Sept. 05 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern
Sept. 07 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live
Sept. 08 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall
Sept. 09 - Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival *
Sept. 11 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
Sept. 12 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
Sept. 13 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ The Wind Creek Event Center
Sept. 15 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Sept. 16 - Johnstown, Pa. @ 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial
Sept. 17 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Sept. 19 - Cleveland, Ohio @ TempleLive
Sept. 20 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit
Sept. 22 - Ft Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's Entertainment Center
Sept. 23 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life ^
Sept. 25 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory
Sept. 26 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre
Sept. 27 - Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center
Sept. 29 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave/ Eagles Club
Oct. 01 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah's Stir Cove
Oct. 03 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 04 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union
Oct. 06 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock &
Oct. 07 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Industrial Sound
Oct. 08 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
& Festival Date – The HU only
* Festival Date – Asking Alexandria only
^ Festival Date – The Hu & Asking Alexandria only