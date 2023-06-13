Asking Alexandria + The Hu Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour With Bad Wolves + Zero 9:36

Asking Alexandria and The Hu have just announced the co-headlining "Psycho Thunder" tour, which will trek across the U.S. in late summer and into fall, bringing along special guests Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36.

The 28-day tour is set to kick off on Aug. 30 in San Antonio, Texas, working it's way over to the northeast before heading west, finishing up in Los Angeles on Oct. 8. Along the way, the co-headliners will also be making select festival appearances.

See the complete list of stops further down the page.

When Do Tickets Go on Sale?

Tickets for the "Psycho Thunder" tour will go on sale on June 16 at 10AM local time at both the Asking Alexandria and The Hu websites.

Most Recent Album by Each Band on the Psycho Thunder Tour

Asking Alexandria, Where Do We Go From Here? (to be released this fall)

The Hu, Rumble of Thunder (2022)

Bad Wolves, Dear Monsters (2021)

Zero 9:36, ...If You Don't Save Yourself (2021)

Asking Alexandria, The Hu, Bad Wolves + Zero 9:36 Tour Dates

Asking Alexandria, The Hu, Bad Wolves, Zero 9:36 Asking Alexandria/The Hu loading...

Aug. 30 - San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

Sept. 01 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory In Deep Ellum

Sept. 02 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma ^

Sept. 03 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

Sept. 05 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

Sept. 07 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

Sept. 08 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Sept. 09 - Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival *

Sept. 11 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

Sept. 12 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Sept. 13 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ The Wind Creek Event Center

Sept. 15 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

Sept. 16 - Johnstown, Pa. @ 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial

Sept. 17 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Sept. 19 - Cleveland, Ohio @ TempleLive

Sept. 20 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

Sept. 22 - Ft Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's Entertainment Center

Sept. 23 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life ^

Sept. 25 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory

Sept. 26 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre

Sept. 27 - Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center

Sept. 29 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave/ Eagles Club

Oct. 01 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah's Stir Cove

Oct. 03 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 04 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union

Oct. 06 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock &

Oct. 07 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Industrial Sound

Oct. 08 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

& Festival Date – The HU only

* Festival Date – Asking Alexandria only

^ Festival Date – The Hu & Asking Alexandria only