Asking Alexandria Drop Anthemic First New Song ‘Dark Void’ From Upcoming Fall 2023 Album

The world can be a dark place, and Asking Alexandria are embracing it on their brand new single "Dark Void." The song is the first taste of new music from their eighth and still untitled studio album that's now expected this fall via Better Noise Music.

Asking Alexandria are in fine form on the new song, delivering their darkly tinged anthem with aplomb. “With the world seemingly getting darker and darker, it’s easy to see why so many of us struggle with anxiety, depression, loneliness,” says guitarist Ben Bruce. “This song is about fighting those demons that live in your head and trying your hardest to be your own savior. Finding that inner strength to pull yourself out of the darkness.”

For those wondering, "Dark Void" also tips a bit of the direction of the band's music for their forthcoming release. “This theme is explored throughout the entirety of our upcoming album," says the guitarist. "We all have our own struggles and hurdles. We are all on our own journeys that present unique challenges and difficulties, but we all have our own inner strength to fall back on. There is always light at the end of the tunnel. I feel that there can be comfort in knowing that we aren’t alone. We all feel a little down from time to time. We all feel a little lost from time to time, but somehow, in some way, we are all in this together and hopefully our new album can help people through some of their toughest times.”

Helping bring a visual representation of the lyrical theme to light, the band partnered with video director Wombat Fire to deliver a performance-based clip for the song, with a twist. Each of the musicians within the video seem to be hovering in a state between their human visage and the horrors that lie beneath the surface. You can watch it play out in the video below and grab a closer look at the song lyrics as well. And if you like what you see and hear, "Dark Void" is available via multiple platforms here.

Asking Alexandria, "Dark Void"

Asking Alexandria, "Dark Void" Lyrics

One more chance to fall asleep

inside this nightmare that’s taking every part of me If you scratch under the surface, try to find a purpose, I wonder what the dead would find

Trapped inside the prison of my mind and I’m…

Sick of messing up up but forget it now

Every time I try to stop stop I fall apart

Lost deep down I’m searching for a glimpse of hope

Im sick of messing up up but forget it now Believe in me

And set me free

I’ll drag these memories through the dark void

Just let me be

My savior, please

Help me crawl out the darkness If you’re digging through the dirt to see what you can find inside

Trapped inside the prison of my mind and I…

Tried to live in the moment

Lost my mind now I’m broken

Can’t escape the darkness that’s been dragging me down

Lost deep down I’m searching for a glimpse of hope Believe in me

And set me free

I’ll drag these memories through the dark void

Just let me be

My savior, please

Give me hope for the hopeless

Through the dark void One more chance to fall asleep

inside this nightmare that’s taking every part of me Believe in me

And set me free

I’ll drag these memories through the dark void

Just let me be

My savior, please

Help me crawl out the darkness Believe in me

And set me free

I’ll drag these memories through the dark void.

As stated, "Dark Void" is just the start of plenty more to come this year from Asking Alexandria. With an album en route this fall, the group has already started booking shows to build to the album's eventual release. A European tour is on the books for June and early July, with Asking Alexandria then crossing the pond for a trio of U.S.-based festivals in mid-July. See all of their scheduled dates below, and get tickets here.

In addition, Asking Alexandria have partnered with Fandiem to offer the once-in-a-lifetime experience to shadow the band on tour for the day. This includes a guitar tech session with Ben Bruce where the winner will also take home a signed guitar. It's part of the Better Noise Music "Fan Love Sweepstakes" fundraiser supporting the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund's Music's Mental Health Fund.

As part of the prize, the grand prize winner and a guest will receive airfare and a two-night hotel stay to attend the concert where the experience will take place and receive VIP tickets to a future Asking Alexandria show of their choice (subject to availability. You'll need to enter the contest before June 30 at 11:59PM PT, so head on over to Fandiem right now to enter.

Asking Alexandria 2023 Tour Dates

June 7 - Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock

June 8 - Derby, UK @ Download Festival

June 11 - Saarbrucken, DE @ Garage

June 12 - Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle Hamburg

June 13 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

June 14 - Nurnberg, DE @ Hirsch

June 16 - Dessel, BE @ Graspop

June 17 - Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

June 19 - Bochum, DE @ Zeche Bochum

June 20 - Leipzig, DE @ Taubchenthal

June 22 - Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock

June 24 - Nummijarvi, FI @ Nummirock

June 26 - Tallinn, ES @ Helitehas

June 27 - Riga, LT @ Palladium Riga

June 28 -Vilnius, LI @ Loftas

June 30 - Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

July 2 - Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park

July 4 - Bucuresti, RO @ Quantic Club

July 8 - Malakasa, GR @ Rockwave Festival

July 14 - Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest

July 15 - Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration Festival

July 21 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life