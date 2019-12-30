Music is the universal language. For today's example, check out how Russian rockers Radio Tapok take on the Asking Alexandria favorite "Moving On" in the video below. And the group even got a stamp of approval from one of Asking Alexandria's band members.

The track, sung in Russian, still remains fairly faithful to Asking Alexandria's original version, which you can also check out below. The musicianship and presentation has also earned some praise from one of the song's originators, as guitarist Ben Bruce chimed in on Twitter, "This is fucking AMAZING! I hope these guys get to play with us when we come to Russia in April."

"Moving On" initially appeared on Asking Alexandria's 2013 album From Death to Destiny and was the record's sixth and final single.

Radio Tapok have mostly been building their cred online with Russian covers of songs from acts like Linkin Park, Rammstein, Sabaton and Twenty One Pilots. Dig more into their video history here.

As for Asking Alexandria, the band is catching a bit of a break from the road while Danny Worsnop tours in support of his solo music. But, as Bruce indicated in his tweet, the band will be heading to Russia and the Ukraine in April with a trio of dates. See the stops here.

Radio Tapok, "Moving On" (Asking Alexandria Cover)

Asking Alexandria, "Moving On"