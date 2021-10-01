Asking Alexandria Release ‘Never Gonna Learn’ Performance Video

Today's the big day for Asking Alexandria as their latest album, See What's on the Inside, arrives. But to accentuate the release day excitement, the band also has a new video, serving up a clip for "Never Gonna Learn" off the album.

The band takes the idea of "whistle while you work" and puts it to good use, as Danny Worsnop shows off another skill during the performance of the catchy track. The video itself is more of a performance piece, shot in a Nashville rehearsal space earlier this month as the band prepared for their fall tour. Get a look behind the curtain as the band work out what is certain to be a fan favorite live track in the clip below.

And speaking of touring, the band is now underway with dates for the fall. Having played Washington, D.C. last night (Sept. 30), they'll kick off October Saturday night (Oct. 2) at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Mass. followed by a Monday show (Oct. 4) at New York City's Pier 17. See all of their scheduled tour dates right here.

As previously stated, Asking Alexandria's See What's on the Inside album is available now. Get the new album via the platform and format of your choosing here or here.

Check out the lyrics and video for "Never Gonna Learn" below.

Asking Alexandria, "Never Gonna Learn" Lyrics

I keep learning my lesson

Without learning my lesson

Can’t seem to learn my lesson

I need to learn my lesson How many times do I have learn a lesson

Before I learn my lesson

Somebody help me please tell me that I’m dreaming

I keep repeating my actions expecting different reactions

But the same thing keeps on happening

Somebody help me please tell me that I’m dreaming

I miss when I blissful in ignorance I thought we said we’d take our time

Why do I always jump in blindly

It’s like I’m trying to find

Something to fill a hole inside me

But I can’t Can’t stand the cycle

I’m stuck inside a cycle repeating myself over and over

Somebody help me please tell me that I’m dreaming

I’m tryna change or at least I keep on saying

I’m trying to turn the page on my bullshit

Somebody help me please tell me that I’m dreaming

I miss when I blissful in ignorance I thought we said we’d take our time

Why do I always jump in blindly

It’s like I’m trying to find

Something to fill a hole inside me

But I can’t I keep learning my lesson

Without learning my lesson

Can’t seem to learn my lesson

I need to learn my lesson I thought we said we’d take our time

Why do I always jump in blindly

It’s like I’m trying to find

Something to fill a hole inside me

But I can’t

Asking Alexandria, "Never Gonna Learn"