Asking Alexandria Release New Album Today

Riding a creative high, Asking Alexandria are excited to announce the release of their 8th studio album Where Do We Go From Here?. Drawing inspiration from the band's most popular tracks over their 15+ year career, fans have been lapping up the first three songs from this new album, released over the spring and summer of this year.

"Dark Void" opened the doors on the campaign getting fans hyped about the return of Danny Worsnop's trademark growl-scream which was turned up to 11 on "Bad Blood," the second song from the album, released in June. Meanwhile, the album's first official radio single "Psycho" is currently playing on radio stations around the world.

Where Do We Go From Here? is an intensely personal album for the members of Asking Alexandria, combining their trademark heavy guitars and crushing percussion with delicate and haunting melodies and electronic experimentation. Lyrically, the band explores themes of isolation and detachment that are all too common in this digital age:

"With the world seemingly getting darker and darker, so many of us struggle with anxiety, depression and loneliness. We are all on our own journey with unique challenges, but we have our inner strength to fall back on," says guitarist Ben Bruce

Where Do We Go From Here? brand new from Asking Alexandria; available now to stream and download, and also available at your local record store on vinyl, CD and cassette.

Catch Asking Alexandria on tour across the U.S.A. on the "Psycho Thunder" tour with Mongolian rockers The Hu, hard rock visionaries Bad Wolves and upstarts Zero 9:36. Tickets available now, tour starts starts August 30th!

PSYCHO THUNDER TOUR

8/30 San Antonio, TX

9/1 Dallas, TX

9/2 Pryor, OK

9/3 Houston, TX

9/5 Atlanta, GA

9/7 Baltimore, MD

9/8 Philadelphia, PA

9/9 Alton, VA

9/11 New York, NY

9/12 Boston, MA

9/13 Bethlehem, PA

9/15 Harrisburg, PA

9/16 Johnstown, PA

9/17 Sayreville, NJ

9/19 Cleveland, OH

9/20 Detroit, MI

9/22 Ft Wayne, IN

9/23 Louisville, KY

9/25 Chesterfield, MO

9/26 Chicago, IL

9/27 Ashwaubenon, WI

9/29 Milwaukee, WI

10/1 Council Bluffs, IA

10/3 Denver, CO

10/4 Salt Lake City, UT

10/6 Tucson, AZ

10/7 Las Vegas, NV

10/8 Los Angeles, CA

