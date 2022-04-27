At the Gates to Play All of ‘Slaughter of the Soul’ on 2022 Tour With Municipal Waste + More

At the Gates have announced a set of August tour dates in the U.S. and Canada where they will perform their historic Slaughter of the Soul album in its entirety. Joining them on all but one of the stops will be 21st century thrash icons Municipal Waste with additional support from Thrown Into Exile and Enforced on select dates.

Released in 1995, Slaughter of the Soul has endured as one of metal's most influential albums of the last quarter century and more, making a significant impact on melodic death metal's trajectory as well as early to mid-2000s metalcore.

Now, fans will have the opportunity to experience the classic record, which opens with a series of all-timers in "Blinded By Fear, "Slaughter of the Soul," "Cold" and "Under a Serpent Sun," live at 13 stops stretching from Aug. 18 through Aug. 30. And by the time the run is underway, Municipal Waste will have released Electrified Brain, their first new LP since 2017's Slime and Punishment with 2019's The Last Rager EP serving as a stopgap.

It'll be a reunion of sorts too as the thrashers opened up for At the Gates on their 2008 reunion run through the U.S. and Canada, which also featured openers Darkest Hour. On this upcoming jaunt, Thrown Into Exile will open each night from Aug. 17 through Aug. 19 with Enforced taking over from Aug. 22 until the tour's conclusion.

See the full list of stops below and look for tickets to go on sale on April 29 at 10AM. Head to At the Gates' website for further ticketing information as it becomes available.

At the Gates 'Slaughter of the Soul' Anniversary Tour Dates With Municipal Waste

At the Gates 2022 Tour At the Gates loading...

Aug. 17 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Henry Fonda Theatre w/ Thrown Into Exile

Aug. 18 — Pomona, Calif. @ Glasshouse w/ Thrown Into Exile

Aug. 19 — Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre w/ Thrown Into Exile

Aug. 20 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Psycho Vegas (no Municipal Waste)

Aug. 22 — Denver, Colo. @ Gothic w/ Enforced

Aug. 23 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada w/ Enforced

Aug. 24 — Chicago, Ill. @ Concord w/ Enforced

Aug. 25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall w/ Enforced

Aug. 26 — Montreal, Quebec @ Corona w/ Enforced

Aug. 27 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium Outdoors (Tattoo the Earth)

Aug. 28 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer w/ Enforced

Aug. 29 — Silver Spring, Md. @ Fillmore w/ Enforced

Aug. 30 — New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza w/ Enforced