Municipal Waste are going from the cemetery to the stage on "Grave Dive," the first song to be released off the newly announced album, Electrified Brain, which will be out this summer.

Since late last year, the group has been playing this new track live and now it's available for everyone to hear — two-and-a-half minutes of chunky mosh riffs and it's all about exhuming dead fans and throwing their bodies offstage, sending "corpses to the sky" to execute the perfect "Grave Dive."

"Grave Dive" appears fourth on the 14-track Electrified Brain, the first full length from the 21st century thrash icons since 2017's Slime and Punishment, making it their second consecutive five-year gap between LPs. Other titles speak directly to Municipal Waste's fun-time antics and thrills, such as "Ten Cent Beer Night," "Blood Vessel - Boat Jail," "Paranormal Janitor," and, totally befitting of a July 1 release date, "Crank the Heat." Check further down the page for the album art and complete track listing.

Municipal Waste, "Grave Dive" Lyrics (via AZ Lyrics)

We dig up our fan base

The real ones that count

We'll bring up their corpses

And toss them all out

The body count rises

Each fan that we slay

Adding grave divers

Each night that we play You'll never

See nothing like this

Forever

Death flying high

You'll never

Last to live through it

Forever

Corpses to the sky

You've never

Smelled nothing like this

Forever

It will eat you alive

You've never

Seen nothing like this

Forеver

From graves you will dive!

Limbs hit thе concrete

Bones scattered 'round

Skulls cracking quickly

As they hit the ground

The body count rises

Each fan that we slay

Adding grave divers

Each night that we play You'll never

See nothing like this

Forever

Death flying high

You'll never

Last to live through it

Forever

Corpses to the sky

You've never

Smelled nothing like this

Forever

It will eat you alive

You've never

Seen nothing like this

Forever

From graves you will dive! Grave dive

Grave dive

Grave dive

Grave dive

Municipal Waste, "Grave Dive"

Municipal Waste, Electrified Brain Album Art + Track Listing

01. "Electrified Brain"

02. "Demoralizer"

03. "Last Crawl"

04. "Grave Dive"

05. "The Bite"

06. "High Speed Steel"

07. "Thermonuclear Protection"

08. "Blood Vessel / Boat Jail"

09. "Crank The Heat"

10. "Restless And Wicked"

11. "Ten Cent Beer Night"

12. "Barreled Rage"

13. "Putting On Errors"

14. "Paranormal Janitor"