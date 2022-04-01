Municipal Waste Return With New Ripper ‘Grave Dive’ + Announce ‘Electrified Brain’ Album
Municipal Waste are going from the cemetery to the stage on "Grave Dive," the first song to be released off the newly announced album, Electrified Brain, which will be out this summer.
Since late last year, the group has been playing this new track live and now it's available for everyone to hear — two-and-a-half minutes of chunky mosh riffs and it's all about exhuming dead fans and throwing their bodies offstage, sending "corpses to the sky" to execute the perfect "Grave Dive."
Take a listen to the song toward the bottom of the page.
"Grave Dive" appears fourth on the 14-track Electrified Brain, the first full length from the 21st century thrash icons since 2017's Slime and Punishment, making it their second consecutive five-year gap between LPs. Other titles speak directly to Municipal Waste's fun-time antics and thrills, such as "Ten Cent Beer Night," "Blood Vessel - Boat Jail," "Paranormal Janitor," and, totally befitting of a July 1 release date, "Crank the Heat." Check further down the page for the album art and complete track listing.
Pre-orders for the album are live now and can be placed at the Nuclear Blast webstore. For upcoming tour dates, head here.
Municipal Waste, "Grave Dive" Lyrics (via AZ Lyrics)
We dig up our fan base
The real ones that count
We'll bring up their corpses
And toss them all out
The body count rises
Each fan that we slay
Adding grave divers
Each night that we play
You'll never
See nothing like this
Forever
Death flying high
You'll never
Last to live through it
Forever
Corpses to the sky
You've never
Smelled nothing like this
Forever
It will eat you alive
You've never
Seen nothing like this
Forеver
From graves you will dive!
Limbs hit thе concrete
Bones scattered 'round
Skulls cracking quickly
As they hit the ground
The body count rises
Each fan that we slay
Adding grave divers
Each night that we play
You'll never
See nothing like this
Forever
Death flying high
You'll never
Last to live through it
Forever
Corpses to the sky
You've never
Smelled nothing like this
Forever
It will eat you alive
You've never
Seen nothing like this
Forever
From graves you will dive!
Grave dive
Grave dive
Grave dive
Grave dive
Municipal Waste, "Grave Dive"
Municipal Waste, Electrified Brain Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Electrified Brain"
02. "Demoralizer"
03. "Last Crawl"
04. "Grave Dive"
05. "The Bite"
06. "High Speed Steel"
07. "Thermonuclear Protection"
08. "Blood Vessel / Boat Jail"
09. "Crank The Heat"
10. "Restless And Wicked"
11. "Ten Cent Beer Night"
12. "Barreled Rage"
13. "Putting On Errors"
14. "Paranormal Janitor"