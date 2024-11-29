We can give a little thanks this week to a break in the touring announcements. Only three rock and metal tours were announced over the holiday week, but there still some significant announcements that were made over the last seven days.

Julien-K lead the new tours announced this week, with the band hitting the road with Vampires Everywhere and Priest in January.

The bigger announcements come with the Eagles expanding their Sphere residency in Las Vegas, Municipal Waste and The Sword announcing special one-off performances and the reveal of the Social Distortion-led 2025 Punk Rock Bowling lineup.

Check out more of the newly announced tours, festivals and specialty shows below.

Demiser

Tour Dates: Jan. 31 - Feb. 15

Support Acts: Nunslaughter, Desolus

Ticketing Info

Julien-K

Tour Dates: Jan. 8 - 25

Support Acts: Vampires Everywhere, Priest

Ticketing Info

Michigan Rattlers

Tour Dates: Feb. 12 - May 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

* The 2025 edition of Punk Rock Bowling is now set for May 24-26 at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center. This year's event features Social Distortion, Peter Hook and the Light and Cock Sparrer heading up the bill. Power Trip, The Interrupters, Flag, Frank Turner, The Damned, Fidlar, Amigo the Devil, The Bouncing Souls, Gang of Four, Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals and more are also taking part.

Ticketing Info

* Eagles continue to add to their Las Vegas residency at The Sphere. There are now April dates for April 4, 5, 11 and 12.

Ticketing Info

* The Sword will play The 13th Floor in Austin, Texas on New Year's Eve. The Well will provide support.

Ticketing Info

* Municipal Waste have announced a pre-party for their "Spring Kickback" weekend. The band will play April 10 at the Cobra Cabana in Richmond, Va. with Asshole Parade, Morbikon, Stepmother, Suppression and Shooting Pain also performing.

Ticketing Info

* Michael Stipe, The National's Matt Berninger, Kim Gordon, Angel Olsen, Courtney Barnett, Sharon Van Etten, Ben Harper, Alison Mosshart, The Kronos Quartet and The Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O. have signed to play "The Music of Patti Smith" on March 26 at New York's Carnegie Hall.

Ticketing Info