At the Gates Unveil Dark Album-Opening Track ‘Spectre of Extinction’

Earlier this month, At the Gates announced their new album, The Nightmare of Being, would arrive on July 2 and now the wait to hear the first song is over as the Swedish death metal icons have unveiled the opening track, "Spectre of Extinction."

A teaser clip was released on April 22, building anticipation with 21 seconds of a mournfully melodic acoustic guitar passage that left fans eager for the inevitable powder keg moment where At the Gates' snarling riffs, adrenalized aggression and that feral howl of Tomas Lindberg would signal the true beginning of the latest chapter in the band's storied career.

“It is always very hard to choose which song to release to the public first, especially with this album having so many layers and textures," said Lindberg.

"We did feel, however, that this, the opening track of the record, represented the overall feel of the album. It has the musical depths that you would expect from an At the Gates track, and still carries that intensity and urgency that we have always tried to get across with our music," he continued.

Listen to "Spectre of Extinction," which features a guest appearance by King Diamond guitarist Andy LaRocque.

The Nightmare of Being, At the Gates' seventh studio album and first since 2018's To Drink From the Night Itself, will be released on July 2 through Century Media and pre-orders can be placed here.

At the Gates, "Spectre of Extinction"

At the Gates, The Nightmare of Being Album Art + Track Listing

Century Media

01. "Spectre of Extinction"

02. "The Paradox"

03. "The Nightmare of Being"

04. "Garden of Cyrus"

05. "Touched by the White Hands of Death"

06. "The Fall into Time"

07. "Cult of Salvation"

08. "The Abstract Enthroned"

09. "Cosmic Pessimism"

10. "Eternal Winter of Reason"