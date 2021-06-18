The release of the 7th album from Swedish melodic death metal mainstays At the Gates, The Nightmare of Being, is nigh upon us. Ahead of the effort's July 2 drop, however, the band has shared yet another song from the collection: a sprawling, 7-minute metal opus called "The Fall Into Time."

The track emerged on Friday (June 18), following two previously issued singles from the upcoming album, "Spectre of Extinction" and "The Paradox." Amid the release of those tunes, At the Gates vocalist Tomas Lindberg described the imminent LP as "dark" but "not negative" and said it "deals with the topic of pessimism, and I have been diving deep down in pessimistic philosophers. Trying to understand this way of looking at the world. … You could call the album an introduction to pessimism as a concept, I guess."

"The Fall Into Time" begins with a brooding orchestral overture speckled with distant choir voices and sparse guitar figures before it blooms into the kind of snarling metal slow-burner that At the Gates fans have come to expect. As with the other Nightmare of Being singles, the song shows the creative growth of the act since their last album, 2018's To Drink From the Night Itself.

Pre-orders for The Nightmare of Being on CD, dual vinyl variants and a special edition double album artbook are available now. The band has yet to announce any live shows surrounding the album's release.

Check out "The Fall Into Time" below.

PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

At the Gates, "The Fall Into Time"