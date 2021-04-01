At the Gates Announce ‘Very Dark’ But ‘Not Negative’ New Album ‘The Nightmare of Being’

Swedish metal legends At the Gates have just announced their new album, The Nightmare of Being, a 10-track effort set to arrive on July 2 on Century Media.

This is the band's first record since 2018's To Drink From the Night Itself and third in the reunion era. It was tracked at multiple studio in Sweden — drums at Studio Gröndal with Jens Bogren, guitars and bass with [King Diamond guitarist and producer] Andy La Rocque at Sonic Train Studio and vocals at Welfare Sounds with Per Stålberg.

Bogren, of Fascination Street Studios, handled the mix as well, as he had done on the 2014 comeback record, At War With Reality.

Speaking to the themes of The Nightmare of Being, frontman Tomas Lindberg said, "The overall theme deals with the topic of pessimism, and I have been diving deep down in pessimistic philosophers. Trying to understand this way of looking at the world. It is not a negative album, more a gateway into new ideas for me personally, trying out different perspectives. You could call the album an introduction to pessimism as a concept, I guess. It is a very dark album, but not negative."

Of the music, he added, "It still sounds like AT THE GATES, 100 percent. It is just more of everything."

View the artwork, by Eva Nahon, and the track listing to At the Gates' forthcoming album below. Pre-orders will be available starting on April 30.

At the Gates in the Studio With Producer Andy LaRocque

Century Media

At the Gates, The Nightmare of Being Album Art + Track Listing

Century Media

1. "Spectre of Extinction"

2. "The Paradox"

3. "The Nightmare of Being"

4. "Garden of Cyrus"

5. "Touched by the White Hands of Death"

6. "The Fall into Time"

7. "Cult of Salvation"

8. "The Abstract Enthroned"

9. "Cosmic Pessimism"

10. "Eternal Winter of Reason"