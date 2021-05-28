At the Gates Release Dark New Song ‘The Paradox’

Just over one month out from the release of The Nightmare of Being, melodic death metal icons At the Gates have debuted the new track "The Paradox."

The sinister new song is the second single to be released off the record and follows the equally dark "Spectre of Extinction." Both tracks appear at the top of the 10-track album and it's clear that At the Gates are navigating some new sonic territory across their latest pair of singles, placing emphasis on an overwhelmingly foul atmosphere, even utilizing some choir elements in the latest offering.

Watch the music video for "The Paradox" toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics (via Genius) below as well.

PLAYLIST: Early Death Metal: The First 15 Years — Featuring 150 songs from At the Gates and so many more. Follow here.

"Humanity is the biggest paradox. We as humans always want justification for the big things: death, the meaning of life, etc. Our knowledge of being mortals drives us away from being human, hence the paradox. We invent defense mechanisms to protect us from the thought of death, religion, different –isms, etc.," offered frontman Tomas Lindberg.

He continued, "This first time our producer Jens Bogren heard this song, he said, 'This is a monster!' It touches on some core parts of the At The Gates sound, but builds further, on top of that, some classic NWOBHM/Mercyful Fate vibes thrown in for good measure. It is a death metal song, but has its progressive moments. Enjoy!"

Regarding the video, Lindberg added, "This was a very fun video to record, as we tried to create most of the “special effects” in an analog way, and not just to be added in the editing. Hence we were drenched in tons of crushed coal and soil, which took over a week and a lot of showers to get out of our hair, haha. We really wanted an oppressive, apocalyptic emotion for this video. And Patric Ullaeus, being the master that he is, went all the way to make that happen!"

"The overall theme deals with the topic of pessimism, and I have been diving deep down in pessimistic philosophers," Lindberg, who we interviewed about also being a schoolteacher, previously said of the themes present on The Nightmare of Being.

"Trying to understand this way of looking at the world. It is not a negative album, more a gateway into new ideas for me personally, trying out different perspectives. You could call the album an introduction to pessimism as a concept, I guess. It is a very dark album, but not negative," he continued.

The Nightmare of Being comes out on July 2 on Century Media. Pre-order your copy here.

At the Gates, "The Paradox" Lyrics

Prodigious dreams, entangled and black

Coiled in the corners of life

Hallucinations, engraved in our bones

Futile, monotonous lives The poison circle, eyes within eyes

How black our madness to be

Spectral salvation, unfurling itself

Through labyrinthian nights To carry these dead notes

As we stare into the abyss

Our ruin, twisted and black

Into the starving void Dehumanization of our art and culture

Parent of horrors to be

Mankind is nothing but self-conscious flesh

The triumph of our own deceit The structures thеy now crumble

The fevеred liturgy

Black with the scars of madness

We hide within our crypts Through mad winds of terror

Dreams are disturbed

In pulse after heaven-wide pulse

Older than darkness, colors unknown

Within the pit of death Heroic dreams now trampled

By figures in rust-colored robes

A region, illuminated

Into the nuclear dawn The structures they now crumble

The fevered liturgy

Black with the scars of madness

We hide within our crypts And as all hope turns to black

Into the dreamless night

As all hope turns to black

Of pessimism and paradox No hope – all black

No hope – all black And as all hope turns to black

Into the dreamless night

As all hope turns to black

Of pessimism and paradox Of pessimism and paradox

Of pessimism and paradox

At the Gates, "The Paradox"