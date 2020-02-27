August Burns Red put the pedal to the metal on "Bones," a punishing new tune and the latest release from the band's upcoming Guardians album. The song arrived Wednesday (Feb. 26), and it follows the effort's first single "Defender," which came earlier this month alongside word of the metalcore mavens' ninth studio effort.

Guardians hits the streets April 3 via Fearless Records and is the group's first full-length release since 2017's Phantom Anthem.

Since that time, however, August Burns Red have kept fans occupied with plenty of other music. A remixed version of the act's linchpin album Constellations arrived in 2019. That same year, the Phantom Sessions EP gave listeners another taste of the band's sturdy songcraft and instrumental prowess.

Listen to "Bones" down toward the bottom of this post and read the lyrics directly below.

We built this new resistance to help keep our distance

Don’t feel bad for us

We are content in this new existence

We may never remember what is was like

Everything was better then you arrived

You carved your scars, and left everything fending to survive

We made a deal with the devil disguised as help

We made a deal with the devil

We should have trusted ourselves

You imposed your will, and we’re left wondering why

You’re not here to gain knowledge.

We caught you in your lie

We aren’t the kind to stand up

We aren’t the kind to rebel

People can change, especially when they’ve been through hell

It’s in our bones to be benevolent

It’s in our souls to be of service

We’ll be nursed back to health, no longer a shell of our former selves

With our resolution we’ll find the infiltration

Now your deception will be annihilated

You tried to increase your reach, but now the levees are breached

You got swallowed up by the people of the sea

It’s in our bones to be benevolent

It’s in our souls to be of service

Halfway is not somewhere we will ever meet

Before the band started work on Guardians last year, August Burns Red vocalist Jake Luhrs explained that the group was focusing on making their material more concise and easier to understand and that certainly seems to be the case judging by "Defender" and "Bones." Both mostly focus on unrelenting riffs and the band's trademark metalcore breakdowns while letting go of some of their proggier aspects.

"The direction that the band is going as far as songwriters is really kind of cool, and I think it's going to be a little bit more the ability to digest the music," Luhrs said at the time. "Not saying that it's going to get any more simplified per se, but it's going to be easier for the listener to really grasp what's going on."

August Burns Red, "Bones"