August will be here before you know it. In fact, August Burns Red will be returning with a brand new album this April via Fearless Records, and they're announcing their presence with authority in the form of the new song "Defender," which you can hear below.

Guardians is the name of the new album. It's their eighth overall, and it's on target for an April 3 street date via Fearless Records. Pre-orders for the album can be made here.

As for the raucous new song, guitarist Brent Rambler says, "The song 'Defender' is about having that person who can come in and take some punches for you, and be in your corner during hard times. I am quite the comic book fan and I thought the lyrics could easily turn into an awesome animated short story — kind of like if the pages of a comic were to come to life. Luckily, everyone else agreed and we have this sick video to go along with the song."

Someone must have been listening to Rambler as there's a video for the song that looks very comic book-like. Check it out below.

August Burns Red, "Defender"

As for the album, the group is calling it one of their most collaborative efforts to date. Guitarist JB Brubaker says, "Guardians is the culmination of a complete and total team effort. Dustin [Davidson] and I collaborated musically more than we ever have before. Jake [Luhrs] and Brent collaborated vocally more than they ever have before. Matt [Greiner] bounced more drum ideas off of us than we could even comprehend. It was the most time we've ever spent in the studio on one album. We're all so proud of this record, and we can't wait to share it with the world."

Have a look at the album artwork and track listing below and catch the band on tour with Killswitch Engage and Light the Torch this spring. Dates can be found here.

August Burns Red, Guardians Album Art + Track Listing

Fearless Records

"The Narrative"

"Bones"

"Paramount"

"Defender"

"Lighthouse"

"Dismembered Memory"

"Ties That Bind"

"Bloodletter"

"Extinct by Instinct"

"Empty Heaven"

"Three Fountains"