Avatar Deliver Dystopian Nightmare With ‘Colossus’ Video

The future may not be a bright one, especially if the narrative of Avatar's latest video comes to pass. The band just released their third song off the upcoming Hunter Gatherer album, a song called "Colossus," and it comes with a rather disturbing prophecy.

After a prologue from singer Johannes Eckerstrom, the action pulls back to a disembodied robot forced to continually assemble items with growing frustration. Being presented a treat, the mood starts to change but the complexity of the task remains an issue, leading to a further demoralizing conclusion.

The song itself speaks to our continual reliance on technology and the darker side of what that might bring, although as singer Johannes Eckerstrom shared with us late last year, it also might be our future salvation. Have a look at the video below.

"Colossus" follows the previously released tracks "Silence in the Age of Apes" and "God of Sick Dreams." All three songs are featured on the Hunter Gatherer album, which is due Aug. 7. Pre-orders are available at this location.

Avatar, "Colossus"