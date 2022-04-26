Avatar Book Summer 2022 North American Tour With Light the Torch + Otep

For the month of July, "Avatar Country" will annex parts of the U.S. and Canada. That's because Avatar are heading back to North America for shows this summer, and they're taking Light the Torch and Otep along with them.

Avatar were already booked for several summer festivals, and the newly announced dates will surround them. The tour itself kicks off July 6 in Toronto, wrapping at the end of the month on July 31 in Tucson, Arizona. As stated, in the midst of the run, the band will perform at the midwestern festivals Rock Fest, Upheaval and Inkcarceration over the course of one weekend. See all of the stops listed below.

Though Avatar have been releasing stand-alone songs of late, a new album is definitely in the works. The group has once again teamed up with producer Jay Ruston to work on the set, but did offer this statement on the upcoming dates: "They don't let us out much while we make our albums, so this summer will most likely turn out very dangerous for everyone involved. For all the tours we've done in North America, we have spent very little time there in the summer. Surely this must have led to a lot of unnecessary suffering that we are adamant on setting straight by applying necessary suffering. We know people crave some light-hearted tunes for their make out sessions on the beach, and some sweet melodies as they watch the sun set over the lake. We are here to destroy every single moment of summer time serenity. The sun will be the second hottest thing you'll see in July. To finally do something with Otep feels great, and to once again hit the road with Light the Torch will be awesome, as well."

Pre-sale tickets are currently available, while the general public on-sale will start this Friday (April 29) at 10AM local time. Get your tickets here.

Avatar / Light the Torch / Otep Summer 2022 Tour Dates

July 6 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

July 7 — Montreal, Quebec @ Corona

July 8 — Portland, Maine @ AURA

July 9 — Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theater

July 10 — Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

July 12 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

July 13 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe

July 14 — Cadott, Wis. @ Cadot Rockfest*

July 15 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Upheaval Festival*

July 16 — Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration Festival*

July 17 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Concourse

July 19 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

July 20 — Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

July 22 — Fargo, N.D. @ Outdoors at Fargo Brewing

July 24 — Calgary, Alberta @ The Palace

July 25 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway Bar

July 27 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Vogue

July 29 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

July 30 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory

July 31 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

*Festival Dates

