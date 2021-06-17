Last year, high-energy Seattle heavy rock outfit AVOID paid tribute to one of their area's musical icons by covering Foo Fighters' early barnburner "Weenie Beenie." This week, the rising rockers return with a new music video for their original song "HostAge At A BeAch House PArty."

The clip's June 17 premiere on their YouTube channel accompanies word that the band has signed to Thriller Records, the new label from Bob Becker, the founder of the longtime punk and indie outpost Fearless Records.

Exclusively with Loudwire, AVOID has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the "HostAge At A BeAch House PArty" video. Watch it and the music video itself toward the bottom of this post.

Benny Scholl, AVOID's lead vocalist, tells Loudwire that the video spawned out of a "hair-brained idea" that the band "just kept adding and subtracting and changing and morphing until we got this insane thing we have now. Even down to changing things on set and just going with the flow of the day to get the most genuine thing we can put out. I couldn't be more stoked with the end result."

He continues, "This song probably means the most to me lyrically off of [2020's] The Burner EP. While probably the most sporadic and fun song on the EP, it does come from a real place. More than anything, I think, to me, it means expressing yourself at the highest velocity while also being able to be transparent with your emotions no matter what they may be. Sometimes you're just a hostage at a beach house party, ya know?"

Becker, who sold Fearless to Concord Music in 2015, tells Loudwire that he "really missed the excitement and challenge of running a record label on a day-to-day basis." In selecting AVOID as Thriller Records' first singing, he explains, "I feel that they are the perfect first artist because they represent a This is who we are attitude, and I feel the same way about the label."

"We got on a call and instantly hit it off," Scholl says of Becker. "Next thing ya know, we're here! We're truly stoked to have linked up with Bob and Thriller and can't tell you how much it means to have their support. We can't wait to see what we can accomplish together!"

AVOID, "HostAge At A BeAch House PArty" Music Video

AVOID, "HostAge At A BeAch House PArty" Behind-the-Scenes Video