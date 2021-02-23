Axl Rose to Appear in New ‘Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?’ Episode

Axl Rose has made few appearances in pop culture in recent years, but he's got a new one on the way. The Guns N' Roses frontman will appear in a new episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, which will air later this week.

In a trailer for the episode [via Rolling Stone], the classic Scooby-Doo gang are exploring Route 66 when a familiar voice says, "What's up Mystery Gang?" The animated Rose — sporting sunglasses, a wide brim hat, ripped jeans and cowboy boots like he does on stage — is seated atop a motorcycle.

"I was starting to think you guys were a no-show," he smirked. Gotta love that they threw in a reference to the singer's actual past.

The group marvel in the vocalist's presence, calling him "singer-songwriter, musician and total rock god Axl Rose." Apparently, he already has an established friendship with Scooby and Shaggy, as the trio share a bromantic reunion.

The episode will air Feb. 25 at 9pm Et on the Boomerang channel, and can be streamed from the network as well.

Rose was previously featured as a character in an episode of New Looney Tunes in 2019, and he voiced the fictional rock radio DJ Tommy Smith in the video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, which came out in 2004.

Boomerang