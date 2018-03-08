Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose isn't all that active on Twitter, but usually when he does chime in, he has something of substance to say. The vocalist has frequently weighed in on social and political topics, with his latest tweet offering a slight at Apple CEO Tim Cook.

In his tweet, Rose called Cook "the Donald Trump of the music industry." While there was no further explanation, given Rose's recent postings about Trump the tweet could definitely be viewed as a jab.

Cook took over as CEO for Apple in 2011, succeeding Steve Jobs, after previously working as the company's chief operating officer.

Trump has been a repeat target of Rose's criticism, from his appointment of Jeff Sessions for attorney general to his recent comments about Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump and ICE director Thomas Homan.

Oddly enough, Donald Trump once referenced Axl Rose, with Guns N' Roses' former manager Doug Goldstein revealing an encounter where Trump once called Rose "the Donald Trump of rock and roll."

