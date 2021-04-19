Ayron Jones, Nova Twins Among 2021 ‘Fender Next’ Class

Who are the next generation of guitarists you need to pay attention to? Fender® have revealed their third annual "Fender Next" class, which includes 25 rising artists across all genres who are starting to garner attention for their playing and will now receive backing from the guitar giant. Among those selected in the hard rock genre are Ayron Jones and Nova Twins who have both enjoyed breakout years over the past 12 months.

As part of the Fender Next program, Fender® will assist the acts with holistic marketing support and Fender® gear including guitars and amps. And in a year that's been marked by touring shutdowns, the assistance of social support via the guitar brand's social channels and promotion is as important as ever in helping to get the word out on these on-the-rise musicians.

“As leaders in the music space, we have a responsibility to support new artists looking to establish careers long-term,” said Evan Jones, CMO at Fender. “We’re uniquely positioned to showcase and develop emerging artists on a global scale, and it’s our goal to act as a best-in-class marketing partner to them, leveraging the full breadth of our capabilities and brand investments on their behalf."

He adds, "We see the Fender Next program as foundational to our bigger brand mission, and a critical part of our long-term commitment to showcasing the depth and diversity of today’s artists, moving guitar forward in music and culture.”

The 2021 class includes the aforementioned Ayron Jones and Nova Twins, as well as Alex Hall, Alfie Templeman, Ambar Lucid, Arlo Parks, Beach Bunny, Blu DeTiger, CAIN, Drax Project, Fiokee, Fousheé, Gabriel Garzon-Montano, Griff, Hannah Dasher, Hitsuji Bungaku, Holly Humberstone, Lime Cordaile, Noreh, Remi Wolf, Ritt Momney, Sports Team, Stand Atlantic, Suspended 4th and Tendre.

They follow in the footsteps of some of the recent breakout successes of past Fender Next class alums such as Black Pumas, King Princess, Beabadoobee and country breakout Ashley McBryde.

After an open call for submissions from the public and A&R reps across the country, the Fender Next 2021 class was narrowed down to the current group of 25 by the company's marketing team as acts who were helping to further guitar-driven music in new and exciting ways. This year's class is more than 50 percent women, with seven countries and five continents represented.

“The power of musical expression is universal and we’re proud to welcome the Fender Next Class of ’21 with artists from Africa, Europe, Latin America, the U.S. and everywhere in between to this program,” said Matt Watts, VP of Marketing at Fender®. “These artists are not only pushing their respective genres forward, but they’re pushing guitar forward. Our goal is to help create long-term exposure for the artists in the program, support their creative passion and provide tools to fuel their creative output. Given the rapid changes in the music industry over the last 12 months, we know that this support is more important than ever.”

As members of the new Fender Next class, artists will be granted the following:

• Access to guitars, amps, effects pedals, accessories and audio equipment serving artist needs across the signal chain. Products will include American Acoustasonic® series models, American Professional II guitars and basses, Mustang MicroTM personal guitar amplifier, effects pedals, Fender swag and other soon-to-be-announced instruments.

• Fender's industry-leading marketing efforts, including: social media promo5on, an “Artist Check-in” video produced for Fender’s YouTube channel, Instagram takeovers, PR/ communications support, as well as the opportunity for select artists to be featured in Fender marketing launches and ads.

• Inclusion on Fender® official playlists through music streaming services, like Spotify, Apple Music and more.

• Inclusion of select artist songs in Fender's digital learning platform, Fender Play®

Plus Fender® will collaborate with the 2021 Fender Next class of musicians to develop social media and campaign creative content, as well as “Fender Sessions,” featuring intimate performances and conversations with select artists reflecting their passion points and latest releases.

2021 Fender Next Class Trailer