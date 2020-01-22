Watch This Baby Do a One-Man Cover of AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’

We've posted about metal babies before, but we've never seen anything like this. Watch this baby do a cover of AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" — the vocal melody, the guitars and the percussion — all on his own.

Matt MacMillan uploaded a video last week of his son, Ryan, "singing" the classic AC/DC hit. "For one full year, I recorded my son making baby noises," the video text explains. Using all of the babbles, coos and other sounds the proud father recorded, he arranged them to sound just like the song.

Ryan's initial vocals recreate the piercing Angus Young guitar intro, his "oohs" and "aahs" impersonate Brian Johnson's wails and the sounds of his hands smacking make up the rhythm section. Someone get this kid on a world tour.

Basically, MacMillan is a musical genius, and is raising his son with good taste. Watch the video below, you'll be thunderstruck.

Luckily, we may also be getting some new AC/DC tunes and a tour soon, according to recent reports.