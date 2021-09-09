Babymetal’s ‘Gimme Chocolate’ Soundtracks New ‘Borderlands’ Spinoff Video Game Trailer

As if the action in the new Tiny Tina's Wonderlands video game trailer wasn't high energy enough, the creators have added the pulse racing Babymetal song "Gimme Chocolate" to soundtrack the promotional game play trailer.

There's been plenty of buzz about the game as it's a spinoff of the popular Borderlands video game franchise and much like its predecessor, it promises to be an action-packed ride. "Enter a world of metal & magic ... and also guns, lots of guns," states a message in the trailer.

The description for the game reads: "Embark on an epic adventure full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry! Bullets, magic, and broadswords collide across this chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the unpredictable Tiny Tina. Roll your own multiclass hero and loot, shoot, slash, and cast your way through outlandish monsters and loot-filled dungeons on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord. Everyone's welcome, so join the party, throw on your adventuring boots, and be Chaotic Great!"

The game is on schedule for a March 25 release next year, but the Babymetal-aided trailer certainly is whetting the appetite of fans, with many of the commenters on the video noting how much Babymetal's musical inclusion added to their excitement.

"Gimme Chocolate" initially appeared on Babymetal's self-titled debut album in 2015, serving as one of their first major hits. The track hit No. 5 on Billboard's U.S. World Digital Songs charts.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will be available on PC, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One. Pre-orders in a variety of editions are available here.

