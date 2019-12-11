Update: Bad Religion have decided to cancel all of their 2020 tour plans in the wake of the current coronavirus pandemic. That includes their co-headline tour with Alkaline Trio. Read their statement below:

We are grateful and humbled by the unwavering support from all our fans, every venue and festival that invited us to play, and especially those who have invested resources to see us perform live all over the world this year. As everyone is well aware, the ongoing hazard of Covid-19 has made it unsafe to gather in large groups. Therefore, to maintain the health of our fans, crew, and ourselves, Bad Religion will not be playing any shows in 2020. You may claim refunds or vouchers depending on the market; please check in with your local promoter and point of purchase.

We will carefully monitor how this pandemic progresses; when it is safe for all of us to gather together, we will return. Until then, be safe, and take care of each other.

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio have just announced a 2020 co-headlining tour of North America. The two pivotal punk bands will tour together this spring, delivering nearly 65 years of combined music.

2020 will mark the 40th anniversary of Bad Religion. As the most consistent punk band in the history of the genre, Bad Religion have 17 records to divvy up, and will bring only the best cuts to fans. Bad Religion celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2010 with a trio of shows in New York City, covering one decade of music at each gig.

Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba has been focused primarily on Blink-182 the past few years, but will return to the road with his original band come March 2020. “Bad Religion was one of my first loves,” says Skiba. “I remember exactly where I was the first time I heard Suffer around age 12. They are one of the very reasons I started playing punk rock music and continue to today. This tour is going to be epic on many levels. We’ve done Warped Tour and Festival shows many times over the years but this will be the first time it’s just us and I couldn’t be more thrilled!”

“This tour is extra special,” adds Bad Religion singer Greg Graffin. “Not only are we celebrating our 40th anniversary, but we get to do it with Alkaline Trio, who are such a great band, really excited about this!”

Check out the full list of tour dates below. Tickets go on sale Dec. 13 at 10AM local time. To grab Bad Religion’s latest album, Age of Unreason, click here.

Epitaph

March 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Palladium

March 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 28 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

March 30 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

April 01 - Austin, Texas @ Stubb's

April 02 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey

April 04 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

April 06 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVA

April 07 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

April 08 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo RiverWorks

April 10 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Convention Hall

April 11 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

April 13 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

April 14 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

April 15 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

April 17 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!

April 18 - Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

April 19 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Club