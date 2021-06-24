Bad Religion + Alkaline Trio Announce Rescheduled 2021 North American Tour Dates

Good things come to those who wait. This fall, Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio will make good on their co-headlining tour that got wiped out last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band just announced the rescheduled run, which will now kick off Oct. 15 in Riverside, California and continue through a Nov. 26 finale just down the road in Los Angeles.

“Bad Religion was one of my first loves,” says Alkaline Trio, co-lead vocalist/guitarist Matt Skiba. “I remember exactly where I was the first time I heard Suffer. They are one of the very reasons I started playing punk rock music and continue to today. This tour is going to be epic on many levels. We’ve done Warped Tour, and Festival shows many times over the years, but this will be the first time it’s just us, and I couldn’t be more thrilled!”

“This tour is special,” explains Bad Religion co-songwriter and lead singer Greg Graffin, “not only are we celebrating the return of live music, but we get to do it with Alkaline Trio, who are such a great band, really excited about this!”

The trek will also feature special guests War on Women. Tickets for the run will go on sale this Friday (June 25) at 10AM local time. Head here for ticketing info.

The tour announcement comes just as the band concludes their Decades docuseries. The second season will conclude with the finale on Saturday (June 26) at 2PM PT via the No Cap Shows streaming service. The series has allowed the band to further explore their deep catalog of music as the group revisit the various decades of their existence. Head here for ticketing info and you can watch all eight episodes through July 31.

Bad Religion / Alkaline Trio 2021 Tour Dates

Mutiny PR

Oct. 15 - Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 16 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 17 - Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee Theatre

Oct. 19 - Austin, Texas @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Oct. 20 - Dallas, Texas @ GMBG

Oct. 22 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Oct. 23 - St Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live!

Oct. 24 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Café

Oct. 26 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 27 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVA

Oct. 29 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Oct. 30 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 31 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Convention Hall

Nov. 3 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

Nov. 5 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Riverworks

Nov. 6 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Nov. 7 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

Nov. 9 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Nov. 10 - Columbus, Ohio @ EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall

Nov. 12 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Nov. 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Nov. 14 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom

Nov. 16 - Saint Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre

Nov. 17 - Saint Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

Nov. 19 - Denver, Colo. @ The Fillmore

Nov. 20 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union

Nov. 22 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

Nov. 23 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theatre

Nov. 24 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic

Nov. 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium