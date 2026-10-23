Bad Wolves have fulfilled their initial vision and are now releasing a cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" with the late singer's vocals included as part of the final recording.

Before the country star's death, Bad Wolves had been working up a cover of "Jolene" with the hope of getting Dolly on the song and had sent the track to Dolly and her team. Shortly after her death, the band issued the song as a tribute to Dolly. But now, with the help of Parton's team, the group has been able to complete the song with Dolly's vocals included by using her previously recorded stems that were mixed for the release by Kent Wells.

The song's release comes two days after the airing of CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton on ABC and Disney+. The event featured a multitude of artists honoring the life and career of the country legend.

More About Bad Wolves 'Jolene' Cover Featuring Dolly Parton

The new version of the track was completed with the support and approval of the Dolly Parton estate. And, as they had done with their initial Dolly-less version of the song, the band will donate proceeds from the sales of the track to Parton's legendary Imagination Library Program.

In addition, like Parton who had taken such an interest in providing for the youth in our world, the band decided to pay it forward by inviting students from Nashville's School of Rock to join them in the video for the song.

BMG bad wolves jolene single art

Better Noise Music chairman Allen Kovac shared, "Bad Wolves and the kids from The School Of Rock performed 'Jolene' with raw passion, heavy grit, and zero compromise. This is the same independent spirit Dolly Parton used to build The Imagination Library from the ground up. Having witnessed the challenges her own father faced with illiteracy, Dolly didn't wait for someone else to fix the problem, she used her platform to make a difference. She found a way to start sending free books to children to promote literacy and a love of reading because it was important to her. Right now, Dolly’s foundation, The School Of Rock, and Bad Wolves are calling on every artist to honor Dolly's legacy by using their platform to support this effort and make a difference in children’s lives. Leverage your independent strength to help give the next generation the future they deserve."

Bad Wolves' founding drummer John Boecklin added, "Being able to raise money for Dolly's charity is an honor, and being able to work with the kids from the Nashville School of Rock was an amazing experience,"

Angie McCreight, the owner of Nashville's School of Rock, also commented, "At School of Rock, our mission is to enrich lives through performance-based music education while building a passionate community of students and instructors. Dolly Parton has long been a favorite artist within our school — not only because of her extraordinary musical legacy, but also because of the joy she has brought to generations of fans and her enduring commitment to education. Supporting the Imagination Library through this project is a meaningful way to celebrate Dolly, give back to a cause she champions and express our deep admiration for her legacy. Our students were thrilled to be part of creating this video and their energy, enthusiasm and genuine desire to support the cause made the experience especially rewarding. Dolly Parton will always be a ROCKSTAR at the Nashville School of Rock, and we are proud to honor her legacy through the power of music and the next generation of performers."

The song is currently available via multiple major streaming platforms.

Bad Wolves Featuring Dolly Parton, "Jolene"

Bad Wolves 'Jolene' Cover Controversy

Upon Bad Wolves initial decision to release their cover of "Jolene," there was a bit of controversy as guitarist AJ Rebollo exited the band, sharing at the time his feeling that their label had pushed for the cover rather than listening to the band's opposition.

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But Rebollo later realized his error in speaking out without having all the information and confessed that the assumptions he had shared in his exit statement were not entirely true. He apologized for his previous statement, revealing that he had learned that the band had signed off on the release and that Dolly's team had given their approval as well. Despite the miscommunication, Rebollo went ahead with his plans to exit the group while also sharing that he was sorry for taking the focus away from the good will the band was trying to create by releasing the cover.

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