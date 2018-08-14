Bad Wolves’ Tommy Vext to Receive Rock to Recovery Service Award

The 3rd Annual Rock to Recovery concert and award show is set to take place Sept. 15 at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. and one of the recipients set to be honored this year will be Bad Wolves frontman Tommy Vext.

Sonny Mayo, the former Sevendust guitarist and R2R Program Administrator, spoke highly of Vext in making the announcement. “After hitting bottom with drugs and alcohol in early 2009, Tommy dedicated himself to a life of sobriety.” said Mayo. “This new approach to life reinvigorated the passion for his craft and paved the way for a whole new experience as an artist and as a sober man. Beyond his personal success, Tommy has devoted himself to carrying a message of hope and support to others who struggle with alcoholism and addiction, not just in the music community, but on a grand scale. Tommy started a successful sober companion business and, in 2014, founded a nonprofit organization to help addicts and alcoholics find treatment. For his continued willingness and action toward helping others, Tommy is the recipient of the 2018 Rock to Recovery 3 Service Award!”

“As someone whose recovery has been directly touched by Sonny & Wes [Geer]’s dedication to helping others, there could be no greater honor for me than to receive the Rock to Recovery Service Award,” says Vext. “To me R2R exemplifies the recovery, service and unity aspects that make our fellowship so powerful. Their inspired approach to healing through the power of music is a universal language that we all could benefit from in and outside of recovery. Much of my own endeavors to be of service work have been guided and inspired by these men and what they’ve done for so many others who came before. Please join us for a night of celebration of music, friendship, community and those who chose life over our addictions."

Vext will be saluted alongside the night's other honoree, Moby, who is receiving the organization's Icon Award. Past Rock to Recovery honorees include Corey Taylor, Wayne Kramer and Mike Ness.

Bryan Fogel will host the ceremony, while Steel Panther will lead the concert portion of the evening alongside the Rock to Recovery band featuring members of Korn, (hed) p.e., Sevendust, Snot, D.I., Death on Wednesday, Kill Radio and Kut U Up. Other surprise guests are also expected to turn up and rock the night away as well.

Rock to Recovery’s non-profit entity donates its services to the U.S. Department of Defense’s Wounded Warriors program, state-funded programs and indigent rehabs like the Salvation Army and Clare Foundation, programs for at-risk youths including Turning Point and North County Lifeline, as well as Breath of Heaven, and local VA programs including New Directions for Veterans and the Brentwood VA.

Vext, who counts stints in Snot, Divine Heresy and Westfield Massacre among his credits, has enjoyed some of his biggest success to date over the past year with Bad Wolves. The band's cover of the Cranberries' "Zombie" has become one of the most played songs of 2018, while they're currently climbing the charts with their latest single, "Hear Me Now." Catch them on the road at these stops.

The 3rd Annual Rock to Recovery concert will take place Sept. 15 at the Fonda Theater in Hollywood. Tickets are on sale now via AXS and the Fonda Theater.