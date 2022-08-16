Bam Margera Says He Is ‘Much Better Off’ Not Being in ‘Jackass Forever’ Movie

Embattled Jackass and Viva La Bam TV and film star Bam Margera has suggested that he is "much better off" not having been in the Jackass Forever movie in an interview on the "Wild Ride! With Steve-O" podcast.

Margera was ultimately booted from the cast of the 2022 film sequel after a failed drug test (his contract prohibited drug use) amid a wealth of issues surrounding his potential as a participant. Over the last few years, he has sought addiction treatment through multiple rehabilitation stints, most recently having temporarily gone missing amid a court-ordered stay at a facility in Florida.

He's received the support of his immediately family (his mother April and father Phil), who held a crisis intervention with police in June and his fellow Jackass co-stars have reached out in various ways as well with attempts to help Margera work toward a sober future.

In part of the recent podcast interview with Steve-O, Margera discussed what he perceived to be inconsistent treatment for his actions within the Jackass legacy on and off the screen.

"I've got to say, I'm really grateful that me and you have maintained a friendship, particularly throughout everything that's gone on with Jackass. I really, really want you to know that even though I don't think you choose to believe it, the fact is that the whole you getting your contract canceled or whatever you want to call it — kicked out of Jackass Forever — was genuinely the same as me getting an intervention from Johnny Knoxville," Steve-O tells him.

"But I've got so much to say," Margera replies, "In Jackass 2 I got [indecipherable due to glitch in recording] drunk at the L.A. airport with brass knuckles — I got a fucking felony charge and I got a high five for good press. Now I wind up sipping on a beer in front of a hotel on TMZ and I get kicked out for being a liability. It's just fucking ridiculous."

Steve-O goes on to explain how situations that happened back then are different now and states, "Okay, I'll entertain some of that and back in the days of Jackass 2 we were in our hey day, we were at our worst, drugs and alcohol were still working for us, nobody was getting locked up in rehab or jail or just having public meltdowns and I hope that you can understand that at a certain point, specifically over the last few years, that it stopped being fun. It stopped being funny. It stopped being cool. It stopped being something we want to give you a high five for because we've been watching you self-destruct."

While saying this, Margera acknowledged, "Yeah, yeah," to some of those points.

Despite the hurdles involved with attempting to get Margera onboard as a participant in Jackass Forever, Steve-O maintains that he fought hard to find a way for the cast and production team to agree to let him back in the movie.

"We were so close, Bam. We had it to a point where we were so close. I was writing scripts for you being like, 'Tell him this, say this,' and it's going to help get you back in the movie. We got you to a point where you had a Zoom call with Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeff Tremaine and that was specifically the call where they were going to make the decision you were all back in and you got loaded and missed the fucking call. You got loaded an no-showed the call and they had to see you on social...," he reveals before Margera interjects, "I didn't have a computer and was rushing to Danny Way's house and just didn't show up for it."

In trying to paint the full picture, Steve-O adds, "But they had to see you all wasted on social media the night before, so they knew exactly why you missed the call. They were like, 'Fuck. We were this close to letting him back in but he made the decision for us.' And I was fighting so hard for you."

"Everything [is] meant for a reason. I am much better off not being in it. I'm happy to not be in it. I don't want to do that anymore. I don't want to be a part of it. I'm much happier without it," admits Margera, to the delight of Steve-O, who says back, "Everything happens for a reason. You're grateful for it. That's the best thing I've heard you say this whole fucking time, man. I was fighting for you to be in the movie. It didn't work. Whatever. Everything worked out in the end."

"Now that's it's done and over with, I didn't want to do it in the first place," concludes Bam.

Watch the interview clip below.

Earlier this month, the Margera family addressed the "Free Bam" movement that has played out online as concerned fans have floated their own theories behind what's going on. The family views this as a threat to Bam's health and overall well-being. See the full statement here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.

Bam Margera on Steve-O's Podcast