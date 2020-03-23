With all the reunions that happened in 2019, and were subsequently postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, fans began clamoring over who may be next. Reunions are completely unpredictable, but here are 10 bands who will probably never reunite.

“I highly doubt that would ever be a thing,” Jack White said about a White Stripes reunion in 2018, adding that “The White Stripes is Jack White solo. In a lot of ways.” Jack White’s solo career, as well as his careers with the Raconteurs and the Dead Weather, has been very successful, leading most fans to conclude there’s no need for White to reunite with drummer Meg White. “If we were forced to change our mind about that, I can only imagine the reason being if we went bankrupt or really needed the cash, which would be a really sad thing,” he told NME in 2012.

Slayer retired in 2019, performing a massive farewell tour before calling it a day. Tom Araya is now enjoying the grandpa life, staying at home and spending quality (and quantity) time with family. It’s hard to imagine Araya ever playing with Slayer again, and Kerry King’s wife feels the same way, publicly stating there was “not a chance in hell” the thrash legends would ever return. “Never never never never never never.”

Other bands have reportedly turned down gigantic amounts of money to reunite, including $800 million for a Led Zeppelin reunion and $100 million for an Oasis reunion. If money can’t get those legends back together, it seems like nothing can.

