The past few years have been a never-ending funeral march in the rock and metal community after losing far too many talents far beyond their time. The only solace is that so many have left behind their musical legacy as an audible memory book. Turn on David Bowie’s Station To Station or Foo Fighters’ self-titled debut, and it’s like the spirits of Ziggy and Taylor are still right there in the room.

As the losses have mounted over the years, however, so have the gifts. A number of bands have chosen to release posthumous works featuring their fallen comrades, and many times they are never-released tracks that can feel like the departed are still out there creating.

On Friday, Feb. 10, Linkin Park became the latest, releasing the song “Lost,” a new, unreleased song from the cutting room floor of the Meteora sessions. The band’s second album turns 20 years old in March and the surviving members seem keen to celebrate its importance and the contributions of late frontman Chester Bennington with the special track featuring some of his never-heard vocals.

It’s an important reminder for fans and bands alike that the late, great artists of our time may be gone but never forgotten.

Here are 10 other times bands released new songs or albums featuring late members:

