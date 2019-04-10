Baroness Announce 2019 ‘Gold & Grey’ Tour, Reveal ‘Seasons’ Video
Baroness are ready to color our world once more. Having recently revealed plans for their fifth studio album, Gold & Grey, the band is now trotting out some new music and revealing more of their plans to support the album.
Above you'll catch the brand new video for "Seasons," one of the songs from the upcoming disc. The driving rocker comes with a performance-based clip as the four-piece give you a glimpse behind the curtain into John Baizley's basement studio. The group recently premiered the song "Seasons" during their performance in Worcester, Massachusetts.
The band recorded the album with producer Dave Fridmann. Gold & Grey is due June 14 and Baizley says of the disc, "The term I kept using was that I wanted to create something that was more kaleidoscopic than our former records. We were trying to say something new with our instruments, with our sound intact, with the spirit of the band intact, but not applying the typical conventions when possible." You can pre-order the album here.
Meanwhile, Baroness have added onto their current tour schedule, booking a summer U.S. tour leg for the "Gold & Grey" tour. Tickets are on sale this Friday, April 12, at 10AM local time.
Baroness' previously announced tour dates
April 10 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore *
April 12 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5 *
April 13 - Philadelphia, Pa. @Main Street Music (in-store performance for Record Store Day)
April 13 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Decibel Metal & Beer Fest (The Fillmore Philadelphia)
June 19 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Mexico at Lunario
June 21 - Santiago, Chile @ Blondie
June 22 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Uniclub
June 23 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Fabrique Club
*- co-headline w/Deafheaven
Baroness' "Gold & Grey" Tour Dates
July 11 - Lancaster, Pa. @ The Chameleon
July 12 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance
July 13 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
July 14 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theatre
July 16 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
July 17 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
July 19 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
July 20 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic
July 21 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe at Old National Centre
July 23 - Palatine, Ill. @ Durty Nellie’s
July 24 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s
July 26 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room
July 27 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Granada
July 28 - St. Louis Mo. @ The Ready Room
July 30 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery Ballroom
July 31 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn
Aug. 4 - Baton Rouge, La. @ The Varsity Theatre
Aug. 5 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre
Aug. 6 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
Aug. 7 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room
Aug. 9 - Orlando, Fla. @ Plaza Live
Aug. 10 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ 1904 Music Hall
Aug. 11 - Charleston, S.C. @ The Music Farm
Aug. 13 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
Aug. 14 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
Aug. 16 - Richmond, Va. @ The National
Aug. 17 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Sound Stage
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