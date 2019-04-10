Baroness Announce 2019 ‘Gold & Grey’ Tour, Reveal ‘Seasons’ Video

Baroness are ready to color our world once more. Having recently revealed plans for their fifth studio album, Gold & Grey, the band is now trotting out some new music and revealing more of their plans to support the album.

Above you'll catch the brand new video for "Seasons," one of the songs from the upcoming disc. The driving rocker comes with a performance-based clip as the four-piece give you a glimpse behind the curtain into John Baizley's basement studio. The group recently premiered the song "Seasons" during their performance in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The band recorded the album with producer Dave Fridmann. Gold & Grey is due June 14 and Baizley says of the disc, "The term I kept using was that I wanted to create something that was more kaleidoscopic than our former records. We were trying to say something new with our instruments, with our sound intact, with the spirit of the band intact, but not applying the typical conventions when possible." You can pre-order the album here.

Meanwhile, Baroness have added onto their current tour schedule, booking a summer U.S. tour leg for the "Gold & Grey" tour. Tickets are on sale this Friday, April 12, at 10AM local time.

Baroness' previously announced tour dates

April 10 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore *

April 12 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5 *

April 13 - Philadelphia, Pa. @Main Street Music (in-store performance for Record Store Day)

April 13 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Decibel Metal & Beer Fest (The Fillmore Philadelphia)

June 19 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Mexico at Lunario

June 21 - Santiago, Chile @ Blondie

June 22 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Uniclub

June 23 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Fabrique Club

*- co-headline w/Deafheaven

Baroness' "Gold & Grey" Tour Dates

July 11 - Lancaster, Pa. @ The Chameleon

July 12 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance

July 13 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

July 14 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theatre

July 16 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

July 17 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

July 19 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

July 20 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic

July 21 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

July 23 - Palatine, Ill. @ Durty Nellie’s

July 24 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s

July 26 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room

July 27 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Granada

July 28 - St. Louis Mo. @ The Ready Room

July 30 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery Ballroom

July 31 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn

Aug. 4 - Baton Rouge, La. @ The Varsity Theatre

Aug. 5 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Aug. 6 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

Aug. 7 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

Aug. 9 - Orlando, Fla. @ Plaza Live

Aug. 10 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ 1904 Music Hall

Aug. 11 - Charleston, S.C. @ The Music Farm

Aug. 13 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

Aug. 14 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

Aug. 16 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

Aug. 17 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Sound Stage