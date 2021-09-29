Baroness Announce 2021 Tour Dates, Fans Will Choose Each Night’s Setlist

Baroness have just announced a run of 2021 U.S. tour dates. Dubbed the 'Your Baroness' tour, the band’s setlist will be chosen by fans in each individual town booked for the winter tour.

Baroness have only performed once since the COVID pandemic began. After the release of Gold & Grey in summer 2019, the band did a run of shows in North America and Europe, but didn’t get to properly tour the record before the concert industry was shut down in early 2020.

The new run of tour dates will feature Baroness with no opening acts. Fans who purchase a ticket to any date will be directed to a voting page, where they can choose up to 10 Baroness songs for that night’s performance. For each show, the top 10 most-voted-for songs will be performed by the band.

“I cannot remember any moment in the history of this band where we’ve been more excited to tour than we are today,” explains Baroness vocalist/guitarist John Baizley. “In many ways, this upcoming tour feels similar the very first Baroness tour in 2003: we don’t know what to expect, we’re through sitting on the sidelines, and we can’t wait to climb onstage. During the past two years we’ve tried to keep ourselves as busy as possible: writing, recording and rehearsing insofar as the pandemic would allow. Throughout that time, one fact has become increasingly clear… we are built as a live/touring band. The most powerful and important aspects of music reveal themselves only through shared experience.”

Baizley continues, “Baroness’ music is designed to be shared; our audience has always been the final and most important member of the band. Quite simply, it doesn’t feel right without YOU! We’ve started counting down the hours in anticipation of that first blissful moment when the lights dim and the room falls silent, when we can once again commune with our audience. We’ve missed you all dearly and we’re really excited to see the setlists you all design for us. There’s never been a better time to put the trust and control of our music in your capable hands. Electric or acoustic, sung or screamed, from the EPs to the LPs: we’re busy preparing for everything from those 6 or 7 hours of recorded music. Furthermore, we thought the pandemic had stolen from us the opportunity to play Gold & Grey in front of American audiences and we look forward to playing those songs for you as well. Finally, we’re really thrilled to have the opportunity to play up close and personal in some venues we haven’t typically played in recent years. It feels so good to share all of this news with you, we’ve missed this more than we can possibly explain. We hope to see you all soon!”

Baroness’ 2021 tour will begin Nov. 6 in Baltimore, Md. and run until Dec. 12 in Philadelphia, Pa. Fan pre-sale tickets will become available Sept. 30 at 10AM local time. General on-sale will begin Oct. 1 at 10AM local time. See the full list of dates below.

Your Baroness 2021 Tour Dates:

Nov. 06 - Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar

Nov. 07 - Richmond, Va. @ Richmond Music Hall

Nov. 09 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ace of Cups

Nov. 10 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Black Circle

Nov. 12 - Minneapolis, Minn @ Barfly @ Skyway Theatre

Nov. 14 - Fargo, N.D. @ The Hall @ Fargo Brewing

Nov. 17 - Spokane, Wash. @ Lucky You

Nov. 19 - Seattle, Wash. @ Funhouse

Nov. 21 - Portland, Ore. @ Doug Fir Lounge

Nov. 23 - Boise, Idaho @ Olympic

Nov. 24 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ State Room

Nov. 26 - Denver, Colo @ Globe Hall

Nov. 29 - Lawrence, Kansas @ The Bottleneck

Nov. 30 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Off Broadway

Dec. 01 - Chicago, Ill. @ Cobra Lounge

Dec. 03 - Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

Dec. 04 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Mahalls

Dec. 05 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Mohawk Place

Dec. 07 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ St Vitus

Dec. 10 - Boston, Mass. @ Middle East Upstairs

Dec. 11 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Kung Fu Necktie

Dec. 12 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Kung Fu Necktie

Courtesy of Baroness