Baroness are best experienced with a personal touch, and fans will get the chance to do just that when the band starts the next leg of their "Your Baroness - An Intimate Evening With Baroness" tour in 2022.

The band just added five more weeks of shows, kicking off Jan. 14 in Harrisonburg, Va. From there, they'll travel the U.S. and Canada with the run coming to a close on Feb. 19 in Boston, Mass. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed at the bottom of this post.

As the band did on the first leg of the special performances, Baroness will give fans the power to create their setlist. “Your Baroness – An Intimate Evening with Baroness” ticket purchasers will be provided with a link to cast their vote for the ten songs they want to hear at the show. Baroness’s entire catalog will be fair game with no song off limits. Voting will close one week prior to each performance.

After being forced to miss a handful of shows on the initial leg of the tour, Baroness has rescheduled as many of those shows as possible: Salt Lake City, Denver, Lawrence and St. Louis. The band will use the fan-voted setlist from the postponed November dates for the first set of the evening, and give new ticket purchasers the opportunity to select the slate of songs played during the second performance of the evening.

“I cannot remember any moment in the history of this band where we’ve been more excited to tour than we are today,” said Baroness frontman John Baizley upon the launch of the tour. “In many ways, this upcoming tour feels similar to the very first Baroness tour in 2003: we don’t know what to expect, we’re through sitting on the sidelines, and we can’t wait to climb onstage."

He adds, "During the past two years we’ve tried to keep ourselves as busy as possible: writing, recording and rehearsing insofar as the pandemic would allow. Throughout that time, one fact has become increasingly clear… We are built as a live/touring band. The most powerful and important aspects of music reveal themselves only through shared experience. Baroness’ music is designed to be shared; our audience has always been the final and most important member of the band. Quite simply, it doesn’t feel right without YOU! We’ve started counting down the hours in anticipation of that first blissful moment when the lights dim and the room falls silent, when we can once again commune with our audience."

The singer continues, "We’ve missed you all dearly and we’re really excited to see the setlists you all design for us. There’s never been a better time to put the trust and control of our music in your capable hands. Electric or acoustic, sung or screamed, from the EPs to the LPs: we’re busy preparing for everything from those 6 or 7 hours of recorded music. Furthermore, we thought the pandemic had stolen from us the opportunity to play Gold & Grey in front of American audiences and we look forward to playing those songs for you as well. Finally, we’re really thrilled to have the opportunity to play up close and personal in some venues we haven’t typically played in recent years. It feels so good to share all of this news with you, we’ve missed this more than we can possibly explain. We hope to see you all soon!”

Another bonus from the run, in addition to picking the band’s setlist, every attendee will also receive a free, limited-edition Your Baroness tour poster print, to be picked up at the merch booth the night of the show.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Dec. 17) at 10AM local time. COVID-19 protocols will vary by venue and municipality but all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or have the option to provide a negative PCR test within 24 hours of the event (where allowed). All concertgoers will be required to wear masks. Stay on top of the ticketing details by visiting the band's website.

Baroness 2022 Tour Dates

Jan. 14 - Harrisonburg, Va. @ The Golden Pony

Jan. 15 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Milestone Club

Jan. 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @The Earl

Jan. 18 - Orlando, Fla. @Will’s Pub

Jan. 19 - Tampa, Fla. @ Crowbar

Jan. 21 - New Orleans, La. @The Parish at House of Blues

Jan. 22 - Houston, Texas @ The Secret Group

Jan. 23 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

Jan. 25 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Club Congress

Jan. 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Rebel Lounge

Jan. 28 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

Jan. 29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Echo

Jan. 30 - Oakland, Calif. @ Starline Social Club

Jan. 31 - Anaheim, Calif. @ The Parish at House of Blues

Feb. 2 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ State Room

Feb. 4 - Denver, Colo. @ Globe Hall

Feb. 5 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Bottleneck

Feb. 6 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Blueberry Hill

Feb. 8 - Dallas, Texas @ Three Links

Feb. 9 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 89th Street

Feb. 11 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The End

Feb. 12 - Newport, Ky. @ Southgate House Revival

Feb. 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Cobra Lounge

Feb. 15 - Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern

Feb. 17 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Brass Monkey

Feb. 18 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bar le Ritz PDB

Feb. 19 - Boston, Mass. @ Middle East Upstairs

Baroness