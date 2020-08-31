Baroness to Play ‘Gold & Grey’ in Full for Concert Livestream

Baroness are the latest act to book a concert livestream, announcing plans to play their critically hailed 2019 album Gold & Grey in its entirety on Sept. 10.

The group will venture to Long Island's Culture Lab LIC at the Plaxall Gallery to play their concert performance. “The process of recreating the soundscape of Gold & Grey for a live setting has been fun and inspiring to us as we forward to new musical territories,” says guitarist Gina Gleason. “We’re excited to share this experience with everyone!”

This will be the first time the band has played the album in full, with the show set to livestream at 8PM ET on Sept. 10. Tickets are $14.99 to view the concert event and you can purchase yours right here. The show will be available for unlimited viewings for 48 hours beginning at the time of redemption.

In addition, Baroness will be offering a limited edition collection of merch items to commemorate the show.

Gold & Grey is Baroness' fifth studio album, featuring the song "Borderlines." The album hit No. 39 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart in 2019.

Courtesy of Baroness